Senior Analyst, Internal Audit and Risk
Spotify AB / Matematikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla matematikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spotify AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a Manager, Partner Product and Delivery, who will join our team spread across the globe, and help manage Spotify's important Premium Partnerships projects in Latin America. You will have the operational and day-to-day responsibility to manage the technical implementation and performance of the partnerships. You will report directly to the Associate Director, Partner Product and Delivery.
What You'll Do
Participate in initial discussions with potential partners, explaining how partners can distribute premium offerings in different ways.
Work with the business team on the technical setup of the partnership.
Ensure that Spotify's commitments in a partner relationship are delivered, as well as follow-up on the partner's commitments.
Document all actions with partners for keeping track of changes.
Develop our tooling together with R&D to make sure we can scale the business.
Who You Are
Documented working experience within telecom, Internet start-up, media or the digital music industry.
Proficient in written and spoken English and Spanish.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience.
You are proficient with REST APIs, SQL and big data analytics such as BigQuery, product and project tools such as JIRA and Github, productivity tools such as Gemini, ChatGPT, and common understanding of AI functionality, Unix and Shell scripting.
Experience in writing software in one or more languages, such as Java or Python.
A self-motivated can-do demeanor, you won't be afraid to step in when needed.
You understand that collaboration and team play is key to success.
Strong presentation skills and shown success in working directly with partners.
A consistent track record in technical leadership, explaining complex relations both to technical and business people.
Experience working under deadlines and prioritizing multiple projects simultaneously.
Willing to travel, mainly Latin America.
Where You'll Be
For this role, the preferred locations are Miami, Mexico City, or Sao Paolo. We offer you the flexibility to work where you work best! There will be some in-person meetings, but still allows for flexibility to work from home.
This team operates within the Eastern Standard time zone for collaboration. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spotify AB
(org.nr 556703-7485)
Regeringsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Urban Escape Jobbnummer
9971429