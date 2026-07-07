Senior Analyst
Klarna Bank AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Klarna Bank AB i Stockholm
Senior Analyst
What you will do
As a Senior Analyst at Klarna, you provide analytical and business expertise to ensure we deliver value to customers, Klarna, and our investors. You act as a bridge between models, operations, products, and business decisions, building strategies that connect them across the organization. You play an important part in taking Klarna to the next level, working across sales lifecycle areas, financial planning, and stakeholder communication. You bring a "Swiss army knife" mindset, ready to move between problems and provide data-driven guidance wherever it is needed.
Who you are
• A degree from a university in a numerate subject, such as Economics, Science, Engineering, or Business
• At least 5 years of analytical experience in retail banking, e-commerce, or payments, with knowledge of consumer lending in western countries preferred
• Strong general knowledge of the sales lifecycle, with deep expertise in one area such as credit risk, product/UX, marketing analytics, accounting, pricing, or data
• Experience supporting sales and marketing efforts, such as merchant sales strategies or campaign impact analysis
• Financial analytics experience, including business planning, budgeting, forecasting, and KPI tracking
• Strong communication skills, with the ability to engage external stakeholders; merchant-facing experience is a plus
• Working proficiency and communication skills in verbal and written English
Awesome to have
• Strong attention to detail and experience using structured approaches to problem solving
• Understanding of regional risk policies and risk profiles, with the ability to suggest or build merchant-specific policy adjustments
• Significant drive and ambition
• Strong conceptual ability
• Familiarity with data extraction and manipulation, and programming languages such as SQL, R, Python, MatLab, Java, or C#
Please include a CV in English
Curious to learn more about Klarna and what it's like to work here? Explore our career site: https://www.klarna.com/careers/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Klarna Bank AB
(org.nr 556737-0431)
Sveavägen 46 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Klarna AB Jobbnummer
9994732