Senior analyst - Kredinor

The focus of our team
•
We emphasize on co-operation, across countries and companies, and professional development methods. Following our company's ambition to utilize data as a strategic advantage, we have developed a new and modern insights platform in Microsoft Azure. We utilize ML/AI as decisions makers in semi-automated processes and dashboards and reports for supporting other decision makers in the concern.
Our main goal
We want to build and maintain a stable and flexible information solution that supported by a dependable and excellent data platform and a working environment that is a state of the art.
To be able to reach our goal in Sweden, we need to onboard a senior analyst. This position is the first analysis position located in Sweden so here is the unique possibility to work within a fast-growing company with strong focus on the Swedish market as a key analyst.
What we seek from you
As a senior analyst, you will be working with your fellow analysts and our customers to ensure the delivery of analysis integrated into our data platform, across companies and countries. You work with the rest of the team on delivering complete analysis solutions integrating our KPI framework and ML/AI models into visualizations integrated into various of systems and personal use.
Our team is in central position in the concern. We take part in every effort within Kredinor strengthening our position as a pan-nordic partner for dept collection. In our team, you will get to work with a broad variety of challenges using cloud based, modern technology, for a company with strong growth ambitions.
Responsibilities:
Utilize our enterprise data platform for consolidated, advanced analysis
Facilitate data for niche-development of analytical dashboards
Make sure our solution is compliant, both within external demands like GDPR and internal
Develop and maintain functionality to ensure high data quality
Use our virtual data platform to deliver Realtime reporting
About you:
First and foremost, you know you are senior in your field of profession, and you know we would like to work with you, based on your personality and your professionalism.
We need you to be
• Independent and team-oriented
• Experienced in delivering visualizations and analysis
• Capable of working directly with business users
• Fluent in English, and Norwegian or Swedish
