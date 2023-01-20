Senior Analysis Engineer
About NKT
Join a diverse and international team of experts developing the power cable technology of the future with focus on deeper sea, lower losses and higher performance. Technology is leading the corporate R&D program including material development and operating some of the most advanced high-voltage test centers in the industry. NKT also operates a Technology Consulting center in Sweden, where technical experts and scientists supports industries worldwide in cross-disciplinary R&D projects and technical investigations.
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com
Do you want to be part of some of the most advanced submarine cable projects in the world supporting the green transition? Do you enjoy working in a diverse environment and appreciates that problems are solved by teamwork?
Working closely with our international customers, NKT develops, manufactures and installs efficient, environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced high-voltage cables, for land and offshore applications worldwide. NKT has a unique track record of developing and delivering dynamic high voltage cables and we are currently seeing a growing interest in our dynamic cable solutions. This is partly driven by the desire to reduce CO2 emissions by providing electrical power from shore to floating oil and gas platforms. Additionally, development activities around floating wind are rapidly increasing - creating many exciting opportunities for NKT's dynamic cable technology.
Take lead in the design and analysis of dynamic high voltage cable systems
As a senior analysis engineer you will be working with the design and analysis of dynamic cable systems with special focus on cable configuration design and global analysis. You will be responsible for the complete global analysis scope; including extreme, fatigue and interference analysis. An important part of the role is to optimize the dynamic cable system with regards to technical risks, costs and ease of installation. You will be supporting projects, studies, R&D projects and tenders and findings from the analysis are communicated both internally and externally through reports and project meetings.
In your role you will be reinforcing some of the most advanced dynamic cable projects in the world, realizing new technology and solving varying technical challenges.
Besides the above you will also be working with:
* Developing NKT's capabilities, methodologies and tools related to global analysis and configuration design of dynamic cables
* Coaching and developing more junior engineers in their work
* Working together with clients, platform developers and sub suppliers
You will be part of the Technology Simulations department which is specialized in numerical analysis and simulations within the high voltage cable domain. The department consists of a global team of analysis engineers with competences covering electro-thermal analysis, structural analysis, and analysis of offshore installations and dynamic cables.
Innovative and driven engineer eager to be a part of large green transition projects
We are looking for an analytical team player who is thorough and methodical in their work. You see possibilities, take initiative in finding solutions and are eager to learn. We expect you to enjoy finite element analysis and simulation work, to be a service-oriented person with a passion to engage and support your co-workers.
To successfully take on this position you have solid experience from global analysis of dynamic flexible products, including configuration design and optimization. You have a strong interest in developing new technology and system optimization, especially within the dynamic cable area.
Additionally, your CV includes:
* Master degree in Engineering, within mechanics, off-shore engineering, numerical analysis or similar
* Minimum of 3 years' experience of analysis of dynamic flexible products and configuration design
* Good OrcaFlex skills
* Experience from working in accordance with established offshore standards
* Excellent communication skills in both written and spoken English is required.
Your Location
The work location is either Broendby, Denmark or Karlskrona, Sweden.
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Let us know, we are waiting for you! Please apply at our website at latest 30th of November 2022. Be aware that tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Andreas Tyrberg at +46 730 50 30 36. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Alice Jerlmark, alice.jerlmark@nkt.com
