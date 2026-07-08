Senior AI Tooling Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Axis, we are building the conditions for engineers to succeed with AI in their everyday work, not as a separate capability, but as a natural way of working.
We are looking for a Senior AI Tooling Engineer to drive adoption and enablement of AI across our R&D organization.
You will play a key role in helping hundreds of engineers integrate AI into their daily workflows.
Location: Lund HQ (on site)
Meet your team
You will join the AI team, a small and collaborative group within R&D Tools, a Platform Engineering organization supporting Axis developers. While much of R&D Tools focuses on AXIS OS (our Linux-based operating system), the AI team works across the full R&D organization. We develop and evolve a shared AI platform for developers, working closely with teams through training, coaching and hands-on support. Insights from across the organization are captured and turned into scalable solutions, best practices and improved developer experiences.
We value openness, trust, and continuous improvement and enjoy building things together with curious and highly skilled colleagues.
What will you do?
You will act as an internal AI evangelist, contributing to adoption across the organization.
You will:
Enable engineers
Support hands-on integration of AI into workflows, from coding and debugging to design and decision.
Stay current
Keep up with developments in AI and turn them into practical ways of working.
Strengthen learning and adoption
Build on our AI community and other formats to support continuous learning and effective use of AI.
Evolve the AI platform
Improve tools, workflows and integrations based on developer needs and feedback.
Connect insights
Identify patterns across teams and turn them into guidelines and reusable solutions.
Bridge technology and organization
Translate AI developments into clear, actionable guidance, including considerations around quality, security and responsible use.
This is a role with strong informal leadership, where you will influence how engineers work and help shape the direction of AI adoption across R&D.
Who are you?
You are a strong engineer who enjoys working through others as much as building yourself. You combine technical credibility with strong communication skills and a genuine passion for helping others.
You are comfortable navigating a large organization and building trust across teams. You understand that real impact comes from understanding people, not just technology.
At Axis we value a team spirit built on freedom, openness and ambition. You thrive in a collaborative environment and enjoy working across teams and roles.
You likely recognize yourself in:
Great interest in how AI is changing engineering practices and workflows
Strong background in software engineering at scale
Experience working with developer tools and workflows (e.g. GitHub Copilot, VS Code)
Experience from platform engineering or shared developer infrastructure
Ability to build trust and influence how others work
What Axis have to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance, developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Interested?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We review applications continuously. Please note that the recruitment process may take longer than usual due to summer holidays and you can expect feedback from mid-August.
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Emely Jonasson at +46 46 272 18 00. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
9996131