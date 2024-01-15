Senior AI Engineer
Combient AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Combient AB i Stockholm
At Silo AI engineers and researchers collaborate closely to tackle challenging real-world problems. The core competence of Silo AI relies on deep academic, and industry expertise in various fields of AI, covering machine learning, natural-language processing, computer vision among others. AI Engineers are expected to build innovative AI solutions powered by, and powering, Large Language Models (LLMs) that together with AI Scientists and software developers can be deployed in our products serving our clients.
What will you be doing
As an AI Engineer in Large Language Models, you'll work in a top tier team of AI experts, creating next-generation methods for creating safe, reliable and robust AI models. You'll closely collaborate in a team with scientists and product developers to implement our vision of human-centric AI and specifically, LLMs. You may choose to work from our offices in Helsinki or Stockholm, whichever suits you best.
AI Engineers are expected to have strong industry experience and projects showing clear evidence of high-quality software engineering in fields related to AI and proven experience and ability to implement solutions in high-performance computing environments. As an AI Engineer you will:
Train, fine-tune and evaluate state-of-the-art transformer models
Create workflows and tools for fine-tuning language models
Implement model parallelism and data parallelism techniques to optimize model performance through model and data parallelism
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to create value with LLMs.
Implement tooling to support reinforcement learning human feedback methods
Work with Python, SQL, C++ and Linux systems to develop robust data solutions.
Requirements:
MSc or PhD in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, or a related field.
6+ years of experience in the industry, on topics such as Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing and Machine Learning
Previous expertise and interest in Natural Language Processing and large language models or Reinforcement Learning.
Proficiency in Python, C++ and SQL
Experience in utilizing GPUs or TPUs training transformer-based models
Experience in high-performance computing
Working proficiency in English
Our culture
What we believe in at Silo AI
Build Bonds - Trust is our bond. We connect with customers and always seek to understand how we can best help them, and make sure that we keep what we promise. We encourage a culture where successes are celebrated, learnings shared and support provided for our team members to succeed.
Keep Learning - Grow to excel. We aim for excellence by learning from the market, sharing our competence, and attracting talent with a growth mindset. We believe that expertise is not an achievement - it's a lifestyle of curiosity, learning, sharing and working with people who share the same hunger.
Ask Why - Know your why. We have the courage and agility to keep challenging what we're doing to assure value creation for customers. We encourage open dialogue and debate and strive for diversity in opinions to improve decision making.
Be Good - Positive impact. We always strive to be transparent and open in our communications, take ownership and aim for positive impact and results in all we do. We take pride in creating an equal and supportive workplace for talented and ambitious professionals from all nationalities, genders, orientations and Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-14 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Combient AB
(org.nr 556985-1560)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 56 (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Combient MIX AB Jobbnummer
8393699