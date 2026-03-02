Senior AI and Data Governance Specialist
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will support a data and AI governance team in an international industrial environment, helping strengthen governance frameworks and drive adoption across divisions. The assignment combines strategic governance work with hands-on operational execution, with a focus on compliance, responsible AI, and scalable ways of working across functions.
Job DescriptionMaintain and implement data and AI governance frameworks to support accuracy, consistency, and compliance
Drive day-to-day governance execution, including process optimization and documentation
Collaborate with internal councils, business units, and stakeholders to align governance processes and harmonize data definitions
Support monitoring of regulatory compliance and ethical AI standards together with relevant functions
Contribute to training and change management initiatives to increase adoption and awareness across the organization
RequirementsHands-on experience in data governance and AI governance
Strong understanding of data management principles, regulatory compliance, and AI ethics
Proven ability to collaborate cross-functionally with business leaders, IT teams, and regulatory bodies
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and execution skills, with the ability to translate strategy into practical actions
Hands-on experience implementing the EU Data Act and the EU AI Act in practice, including translating requirements into frameworks, processes, and controls
Nice to haveFamiliarity with modern governance approaches such as data mesh and federated governance
Experience supporting implementation, adoption, and ongoing compliance across divisions
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7313219-1868715". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9771737