Senior AI Act Compliance Specialist
Avaron AB / Juristjobb / Göteborg Visa alla juristjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-30
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a data governance and compliance team in a large automotive organization where AI is becoming an increasingly important part of product development and decision-making. The focus of this assignment is to help implement the EU AI Act in a practical, scalable way across AI-related initiatives, while supporting broader work around data regulations and governance.
You will work closely with legal, engineering, purchasing, manufacturing, compliance, and operational stakeholders to turn regulatory demands into clear ways of working. This is a role for you who enjoy navigating the intersection of technology, regulation, and business change, and who can create structure in a complex environment. It is a great opportunity to influence how responsible AI is embedded in a large-scale industrial setting.
Job DescriptionYou will drive the implementation of an AI governance framework aligned with the EU AI Act.
You will develop and refine internal compliance frameworks, policies, and procedures for AI applications.
You will interpret and apply the EU AI Act and other relevant AI regulations to automotive use cases in product development.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to help ensure AI systems are transparent, explainable, and compliant.
You will support the organization with training and guidance that promotes responsible AI use.
You will monitor regulatory developments and advise stakeholders on their strategic impact.
You will help translate complex regulatory requirements into practical product development requirements.
RequirementsLegal and/or engineering degree such as LL.M, JD, MSc, or equivalent.
Strong understanding of AI technologies and their regulatory implications.
Experience in compliance, legal advisory, or governance roles within the automotive industry.
Strong communication skills and the ability to turn complex regulations into clear and actionable requirements.
Experience in project management, change management, and/or business analysis.
Fluency in English.
Ability to complete a background check before assignment start.
Nice to haveExperience with and knowledge of the EU AI Act.
Experience working with related data regulations and governance topics, such as GDPR or the EU Data Act.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7666782-1976758". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9886670