Senior Agile Transformation Lead
Swedbank AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
, Trosa
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about guiding organizations through agile transformations and leading them towards a future of adaptability, collaboration, and continuous improvement?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Identify, analyse and improve existing general business processes within the CFO Office unit to meet the strategic goals
• Work, alongside other agile transformation leads and collaborate alongside Swedbank's ePMO to support designing Swedbank SAFe Harmonize initiative and lead the Harmonize implementation within CFO Office
• Drive the adoption of agile principles and practices across the organization, fostering a culture of agility, innovation, and high-performance teams within the CFO Office
• Facilitate cross-functional collaboration and alignment, ensuring effective communication and coordination between teams and stakeholders to achieve successful agile transformations
• Coach and mentor teams, leaders, and individuals with practical support on agile methodologies, empowering them to embrace change overcome challenges, and deliver value-driven outcomes in an agile environment
What is needed in this role:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a related field, or a great reason for not having one
• Extensive knowledge of Scrum and Kanban
• Extensive knowledge of agile product and portfolio management
• Expert knowledge and extensive experience with SAFe
• Systematic view of organization and strong problem-solving and solution design skills.
• Possess the gravitas to influence decision makers within area
• Change management
• Lean/Agile Leadership practitioner
• Scrum, Kanban, SAFe, team coaching and mentorship
• Value Stream Management (identification, mapping, management)
• Ability to coach and support key "HOW" roles like Portfolio Lead, Release Train Engineer, Scrum Master
• Experience working as Scrum Master and/or Agile Coach with an agile practitioner mindset understanding common agile methods, practices and techniques
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
Unlock your potential as a Senior Agile Transformation Lead and be part of a dynamic team driving organizational growth, innovation, and collaboration. Make your mark on the future of agile excellence and seize the opportunity to thrive in a supportive and rewarding environment. Join us and create a lasting impact on our joint success story.".
Helen Gothenby, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 30.06.2023.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Helen Gothenby, +46 70 3296549
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin, +46 8 5859 3748
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Helen Gothenby helen.gothenby@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7816950