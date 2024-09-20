Senior Aerodynamics & Thermodynamics Engineer
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional hybrid-electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers, an electric zero-emission range of 200 km and an extended hybrid range of 400 km. Heart is targeting type certification of the ES-30 by the end of the decade.
We are now looking for a Senior Aerodynamics & Thermodynamics Engineer to join our Flight Sciences team in Gothenburg. Do you have experience in aircraft aerodynamics & thermodynamics and want to contribute to a more sustainable future?
Your mission
The Senior Aerodynamics & Thermodynamics Engineer will play a pivotal role in the design, development, and certification of our aircraft. This position demands innovative approaches to modelling, analysing, and testing, given the aircraft's electric propulsion and the novel design features associated with this technology. The role encompasses broad responsibilities, including driving the aircraft design, conducting comprehensive analyses, and ensuring compliance with industry standards. You will work closely with all engineering teams, including systems and design, as well as manufacturing and production, to integrate and optimize performance.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Lead aerodynamic and thermodynamic design efforts for aircraft systems and components. Perform trade studies to evaluate and optimize various design options, focusing on aircraft performance, cost, and weight.
- Propose modifications to the design of the aircraft to achieve optimum performance.
- Develop and implement solutions to conduct analyses efficiently, optimizing both time and response speed, utilizing semi-empirical tools and simplified methods.
- Conduct detailed analyses and simulations using advanced tools and techniques.
- Ensure compliance with regulatory and certification requirements.
- Develop and document strategies and test plans for achieving certification.
- Identify and implement process improvements in aerodynamic and thermal engineering practices.
- Design and execute test programs to validate aerodynamic and thermal performance.
- Plan, conduct, and analyse wind tunnel experiments for diverse aerodynamic applications, applying hands-on expertise.
- Support flight test with preparation, data reduction and reports.
- Contribute to technical documentation, specifications, and reports.You will report to Head of Flight Science and belong to the Flight Science team. Your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Minimum 10 years' experience in a relevant engineering discipline, within an aerospace OEM company environment, including the conceptual and preliminary design phase. Direct experience in the role of aircraft aerodynamics & thermodynamics engineer.
- Significant aircraft conceptual and preliminary design experience.
- Experience with aircraft development programs through the entire design, development & certification lifecycle (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25).
- Experience with aircraft aerodynamics & thermodynamics modelling, simulation, and flight testing.
- Advanced proficiency in at least one commercial CFD software package (e.g., ANSYS Fluent, STAR-CCM+, OpenFOAM, CFD++) and demonstrated ability to set up, run, and analyse complex simulations involving fluid flow and heat transfer.
- Experience in CAD design to support the development and preparation of geometries for CFD analysis and simulations.
- Strong understanding of numerical methods and discretization techniques used in CFD, including finite volume, finite element, and finite difference methods.
- Strong understanding of semi-empirical methods.
- Experience in grid generation and meshing techniques for various geometries, ensuring accurate and efficient simulations.
- Knowledge of turbulence modelling and ability to select appropriate models for different flow regimes (e.g., RANS, LES, DES).
- Experience working in a start-up environment is a merit.
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English.
- Eagerness to work with others.
- Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry
Education
Bachelor, Master or Doctor of Science degree in Aerospace, Aeronautical, Mechanical Engineering or similar discipline.
Heart Aerospace has a clear mission. We work to decarbonize and democratize air travel. We believe in electrification. Not only to bring down emissions and build a sustainable future, but to make flying accessible for the many, around the world.
Electric planes are cheaper to operate and can unlock convenient and effective regional traveling, a market that today is restricted by the difficulty of making a sustainable profit. Our mission is about taking electrification to the skies, helping our customers build their businesses, and the traveling public to access an amazing and sustainable service.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
