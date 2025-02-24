Senior Administrator for a Data Center Project in Sandviken
2025-02-24
Senior Site Administrator
Selected candidates will be directly employed by the project's main contractor. We expect candidates to have relevant educational qualifications and several years of experience in similar roles in industrial construction projects. Experience with data center projects is an advantage.
In this role you will report to Project Director
Below is a list of typical duties but is not exclusive of all duties that are required to be carried out during the project.
Monitoring and inputting hours on timesheets
Arrange meetings on site and taking minutes
Control of delivery dockets, checking sign-in sheets
Filing of site paperwork - employee training records and maintenance of safety files
Provide administrative support to management and department heads
Assist in onboarding of new staff
Oversee and maintain office policies and procedures
Handle confidential and sensitive information with discretion
Organize and maintain data in spreadsheets, generate reports, organize paperwork and other related administrative duties as required.
Manage all office related service agreements
Requirements
Strong administration skills with minimum 2 years' experience ideally in construction industry
Strong competency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook
Ability to liaise and manage all site paperwork
High level English language skills required to manage documentation and meetings
Ability to multitask and work under pressure
Strong communication, interpersonal and organisational skills
Please attach an English-language CV to your application, detailing your work experience and salary expectations. We will discuss the project and available roles in more detail with applicants who progress in the recruitment process. The selection process is on a fast track, so please apply as soon as possible via the provided link.
For questions, please contact Camilla Arvidsson at +46735 40 27 96
