Senior Administrator
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Sala
, Linköping
, Skövde
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Application Operation SCHEDULING TEAM IWS/TWS/OPC & CA7 Mainframe Application Operation Management of a leading tech company has a global setup with members from Sweden and India to operate the Application Operation Management environment for all our Mainframe global Customers. We are handling the application operation task to handle increasing business in our area. The team works during working office hours. You will become a member of our Swedish team, you will be assigned to various tasks, both run-time and one time supporting shared services for our customer for technical activities related to your expertise. Mainframe Application Operation Management is part of the Mainframe area within HCLTech, with technical teams alongside us in various areas. We are responsible for the streamlining of the mainframe Application Operation Management, tools, work methods, follow up, guidance and participate in resolutions of Major Incidents in the area. Working with incident and problem solving to provide maximum availability for our customers and our mission is to give our Application Operation Management with the highest possible quality. Our solutions give the Customer premium standardization and optimization of their internal and external high availability first environments. Work Location - Gothenburg, Sweden Start Date - Immediate Job Type - Permanent Language Dependency - Swedish or English Work hours - 40 hours per week SKILLS: Education and/or Experience Recommended: IWS/TWS/OPC Job Schedule planning for Customer Service CA7 planning for Customer Service JCL (Job Control Language) ENDEVOR RACF for Customer Service/Administration ACF2 for Customer Service/ Administration Other Mainframe skills Desirable skills: Knowledge to develop ISPF screens with Rexx or Clist language Knowledge if FTP (File Transfer Protocol) Knowledge of z/OS system Knowledge of Storage Management System (SMS) Knowledge of REXX Knowledge of COBOL language Available for on duty/on call work Personal profile: Excellent communication and conversation skills (Verbal and Written) Good documentation skills Customer oriented, service minded and result driven Able to handle unforeseen situations Good understanding of ITIL Worked on Production system Trouble shooting methodology Team working Education and/or Experience Recommended Positive attitude and high working morale. (1.) To validate analyses (e.g. Root Cause Analysis ,Trend Analysis) and reports to facilitate performance in tasks to be presented to key business stakeholders (2.) To ensure positive customer feedback & satisfaction thorugh active participation in customer meetings to understand any issues faced (3.) To validate Change Order Implementation Plan & Human Error Compliance and participate in Capacity planning (4.) To perform value addition activities (such as mentoring administrators/team members, preparing SOPs, maintaining effective documentation simultaneously and Knowledge sharing.) In addition, act as a liaison to the business segment, facilitating effective communication and presentation to key business stakeholders as & when required. (5.) To ensure on-time resolution & quality compliance of escalated tickets/incident as per the agreed SLA Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-30
E-post: sangeeta.m@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Sveavägen 21 4TR (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9153298