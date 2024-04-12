Senior Administrative Assistant
2024-04-12
The Senior Administrative Assistant will report to the Director as well as the Programme and Operations Manager of the Institute. The incumbent will work with the WMU-GOI Project support and Secretariat team in Malmö to provide administrative and management support to the GOI Director, Faculty and research team for the delivery of the programme of work of the Institute.
The incumbent will in particular provide the following management support services and assist the operational and research programme/project support efforts of the Institute under general supervision of the Programme and Operations Manager, including:
Administration and Operations
Outreach and Engagement
Office and Document Management
Education
Essential
The successful candidate will have a high school diploma or equivalent.
Desirable
Have an undergraduate degree in Business, Administration, Management, Law, Communications, International Relations, and/or Policy or relevant.
Experience
Essential
Have a minimum of five years of experience in administrative and operational tasks (desirable in international organisation(s) and/or higher education academic environments).
This position is only open to persons legally authorized to live and work in Sweden. The selected candidate will be locally recruited.
Applicants must fill in, complete and submit the following via email to Marco Batista, Head of Human Resources on email (mb@wmu.se
):
the Personal history form
a letter of interest,
a complete Curriculum Vitae (CV) in english, and
the contact information of three referees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-12
