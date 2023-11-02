Senior Additive Manufacturing engineer
2023-11-02
INTRODUCTION
Aftermarket Technology is seeking an Additive Manufacturing Specialist to lead the work in developing additive solutions to support internal and external customers. You will do this by introducing printed parts to the pool of spare parts solutions and to secure that applicable routines and processes are established. You are going to be part of a highly motivated cross-functional team that is leading the application of this technology in the Volvo Group.
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
We are an enthusiastic team of highly skilled coworkers in the Volvo Group, supporting the Volvo Group vision by developing technologies and services for leading Aftermarket solutions. We believe in engineering based on technology opportunities, a thorough understanding of our customer's needs, and supporting sustainable business for AB Volvo and our customers.
ROLE DESCRIPTION
Additive Manufacturing expert in the aftermarket area, directly involved in the definition of the Volvo Group plans, R&D coordination, innovation, and business development in this area.
Responsible for the screening of the spare parts assortment, identifying suitable parts for printing based on technical and business criteria
Lead cross-functional team in charge of solving sourcing issues through the application of additive manufacturing to spare parts solutions
Oversee the end to end process, from part identification, design, offer, logistics, and customer application.
Collaborate with Design engineers, Purchasing, Brand, Service Market Logistics, Brand
Cooperate with the RISE Additive Manufacturing Application Center shaping the additive solutions for the future.
WHO ARE YOU?
Ability to work independently and to interact as part of a team environment
Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
Knowledgeable in additive manufacturing technologies, materials, and applications
At least 3 years of technical experience in product design and design for additive manufacturing, preferably in the automotive domain
Experience leading teams in projects or process development
Bachelor's degree is mandatory. A master's degree in subjects related to additive manufacturing is desirable
ARE WE THE PERFECT MATCH?
Do you want to work in a global company that values diversity and is driving prosperity through transport solutions? Then we are the perfect match for you.
