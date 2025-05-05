Senior ADC/DAC Engineer - Digital Design & Microcontrollers

Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund
2025-05-05


Visa alla datajobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv, Kävlinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB i Lund

About the Assignment
You'll be responsible for planning, executing, and documenting high-performance measurements of ADC and DAC. The role spans both software and hardware development, with a strong emphasis on digital design, embedded systems, and test automation.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Validation and evaluation in a hands-on lab environment
• Troubleshooting in close collaboration with design engineers
• Development of test environment software, including instrument drivers and custom test cases
• Support in test board development
• Data analysis, documentation, and presentation of measurement results
Requirements
• Master's degree (MSEE) or PhD in Electrical Engineering
• Minimum 5 years of experience in high-end ADC/DAC measurement and validation
• Excellent communication and presentation skills in English
• Strong self-drive and ability to work independently
• Proven collaboration skills in technical teams
Nice to Have
• Experience in FPGA and microcontroller programming
• Familiarity with test automation and hardware interfacing

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-02
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "TSS-DAC-250505".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nexer Telescope AB (org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta)
223 63  LUND

Arbetsplats
Telescope Services AB

Jobbnummer
9321111

Prenumerera på jobb från Nexer Telescope AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB: