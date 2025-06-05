Senior Acoustic Furniture & Studio-Equipment Designer
2025-06-05
SWL Entertainment AB is a Stockholm-based craft studio devoted to building architecturally beautiful, high-performance acoustic furniture for world-class recording facilities, broadcast spaces, demanding home-audio rooms-and, whenever required, custom scenes and sets for film and photo productions. We're searching for a Senior Acoustic Furniture & Studio-Equipment Designer with at least five years of professional experience blending woodworking craftsmanship and acoustic expertise. Fluent spoken Swedish is a firm requirement for this position.
In this role you will conceive, model and hand-build diffusers, absorbers, studio desks, racks, vocal booths and other bespoke pieces-translating room-mode calculations and psychoacoustic principles into tangible products that both sound and look exceptional-while also taking the creative lead on occasional set builds that demand the same meticulous attention to acoustics and aesthetics. You'll steer each project from first sketch through CAD/CAM and CNC tool-paths to final lacquer, collaborating closely with industrial designers and audio engineers while managing timelines, bills of materials, vendors and on-site installations around the globe. Daily life happens in our fully equipped 70 m2 workshop, complete with a 5-axis CNC, climate-controlled wood storage and a dedicated spray booth, all of which you'll help shape and improve.
The ideal candidate brings deep knowledge of wood science, fine joinery and finishing techniques; fluency in Fusion 360, Rhino or SolidWorks; hands-on CNC experience; and confidence working with acoustic-measurement software such as REW or EASE to iterate toward measurable sonic performance. Parametric design skills, experience with turnkey control-room builds, DSP/monitor-controller integration or prior work on film/photo sets are welcome bonuses, but your portfolio-showing pieces that marry visual elegance with acoustic credibility-matters most.
We offer a competitive salary, annual performance bonus, 30 paid vacation days, a pension plan, private health insurance, generous budgets for conferences and tool upgrades, relocation assistance and, above all, a culture that prizes craft, curiosity and good music at healthy SPLs. To apply, email contact@donnyg.se
with a PDF résumé, a portfolio of five to ten relevant projects (including acoustic specs and photography) and a short note on your favourite studio-or set-build and why it inspires you. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis and the position remains open until filled. We look forward to hearing how you will help us make rooms, stages and the world sound-and look-better.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-26
E-post: contact@donnyg.se
