Senior Accounts Payable Specialist (AP)
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2026-06-22
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Your New Role
Are you an experienced Accounts Payable professional who thrives in a fast-paced industrial environment?
We are currently seeking a Senior Accounts Payable Specialist to join a dynamic and rapidly evolving organization operating within the industrial and manufacturing sector. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who combines strong AP expertise with a proactive mindset and the ability to navigate change with confidence.
As Senior AP Specialist, you will play a key role in ensuring efficient and compliant accounts payable operations. You will work closely with finance and operational teams, supporting ongoing business development, system improvements, and process optimization initiatives.
Key Responsibilities
Manage end-to-end Accounts Payable processes with a strong focus on accuracy, compliance, and efficiency.
Handle CAPEX-related AP transactions, ensuring correct capitalization and alignment with financial policies and procedures.
Act as a key user and subject matter expert within financial and ERP systems, supporting system implementations and migrations.
Identify, investigate, and resolve historical transaction discrepancies and corrections in a structured and timely manner.
Maintain high standards of documentation, internal controls, and process governance.
Collaborate with stakeholders across finances and operations to improve processes and ensure smooth workflows.
Contribute to a stable and structured working environment while adapting to changing business needs.
This assignment offers the opportunity to contribute to a significant industrial operation during an exciting phase of development and transformation. You will join a collaborative environment where your expertise, structure, and problem-solving abilities will have a direct impact on business success.
Company Presentation
Our client is an innovative industrial company driving the transition to green steel production. By replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy and hydrogen, they create sustainable solutions for a fossil-free industrial future.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Start date: As agreed End date: 2026-12-31, with the possibility of extension In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Solid experience within Accounts Payable, preferably from a production, manufacturing, warehouse, logistics, or industrial environment.
Strong understanding of CAPEX accounting processes, including activation of ongoing projects and investments.
Previous experience supporting ERP or finance system migrations and working as a superuser or key system resource.
Meritorious: Experience with SAP and/or Medius.
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline — so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7947159-2063492". Arbetsgivare JobBusters Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556826-5606), https://www.jobbusters.se
961 31 (visa karta
)
961 31 BODEN Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Jobbnummer
9972209