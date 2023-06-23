Senior Accounting & Tax Manager
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We are devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
AFRY is a global consulting and engineering company that has a complex corporate structure and related tax regime. As the parent location of AFRY is in Sweden, the Group needs to ensure that all local finance and tax processes are optimized and in compliance to both internal and external regulations.
The position is created within the Financial Shared Service Center in the Swedish organization - Reporting directly to Director Group Shared Services with a dotted line to Group Tax (Head of Corporate Tax and Structure).
The position will also work in close collaboration with the Group's M&A team as there is an identified need for a go-to person in Sweden for M&A related finance and taxation issues and post-acquisition actions.
Main Responsibilities within Accounting is:
Deputy to Director Group Shared Services
Support Financial Shared Service Center with accounting and financial filing processes, questions and process improvements with regards to taxation and related items
Advice and enhance annual statutory filings
Manage the Swedish liquidation process to ensure accounting and tax items are correctly handled and with a sense of urgency.
M&A integration; ensure accounting and tax compliance in M&A processes as well as ensure timely and accurate transfer to Chief Accountant within Financial Shared Service Center
Main Responsibilities within Tax is:
Develop and enhance Swedish finance processes with regards to financial accounting and taxation
Own and manage tax accounting and filing processes in Sweden
To be the main point of contact towards Tax Authorities, Financial Auditors and External Tax Advisors with regards to Swedish corporate income taxation and related accounting matters
Ad Hoc Tax related questions with regards to Swedish tax filing and reporting
Restructuring program management with regards to Swedish corporate structure
We provide you with a position in a company where new idea creation is encouraged, and innovations are taken forward. Our work is demanding, but it is accompanied by freedom - freedom to develop and learn, and to combine professional and private life into a fulfilling match.
We at AFRY want to build a better future and find the best solutions, serving our clients but also the wider society. We are a modern employer strongly driven by our values based on long-term sustainability.
Qualifications
Who are you?
To be successful in this role, the person we are looking for has
Degree in financial accounting and taxation or similar education
A minimum of 5 years' experience in accounting, corporate income taxation and group accounting for a listed company
Computer literacy
Broad understanding of Swedish Taxation (Corporate income tax and VAT)
In-dept knowledge of accounting principles
Ability to structure, prioritize and communicate information to various stakeholders
Additional Information
To hear more about this position, please contact Cecilia Ekdahl Krohncecilia.ekdahlkrohn@afry.com
+46 (0)105057440
Interested in this position? Please submit your CV by 15/6/2023. The position will be filled as soon as the suitable candidate is found.
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. Så ansöker du
