Senior Accounting Expert
2024-03-21
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
We are currently seeking a Senior Accounting Expert, responsible for the internal and external reporting of Tetra Laval Real Estate entities. The role also involves ensuring the efficient and effective delivery of services of local consolidation and statutory/tax reporting for Tetra Pak/Tetra Laval Real Estate entities in Sweden. This is a unique chance to join a well-established company with truly international environment and great opportunities to progress your personal and professional development.
This position is located in Lund, Sweden but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As Senior Accounting Expert for Sweden, your responsibilities will include:
Accounting and reporting for the Tetra Laval Real Estate Group such as:
Handling of incoming and outgoing invoicing, book closing, internal and external book closing, statutory reporting, VAT, tax declarations, supporting the management with financial information and reports.
Preparing and filing company information with relevant authorities for the Tetra Pak/Tetra Laval Real Estate legal entities in Sweden.
Quarterly and annual consolidation of the Swedish Tetra Pak group according to Swedish GAAP to ensure accurate reporting.
Statutory Reports: Preparing the entire set of PL, BS, and Sustainability reports.
Coordinating the statutory audit work.
Financial Information: Providing and presenting financial information to unions.
Transfer Pricing: responsible for calculations, administration, templates, coordination, instructions, etc
Tax Declarations: Handling Corporate Income Tax (CIT)
Tax Audits: Coordinating activities related to tax audits.
SCB: Statistics for the Swedish group
We believe you have
At least 3 years of relevant professional experience.
Strong background in accounting and tax, including statutory accounting, tax, and reporting for Swedish companies.
Highly developed interpersonal skills.
Demonstrated ability to drive change, with a strong personal drive to make things happen.
Continuous improvement mindset and drive to increase work efficiency.
Business-level proficiency in both Swedish and English.
Excellent knowledge of Excel, experience with any automation tool (Power Automate, Visual Basic, Scripting, etc.) is an advantage.
Experience in Softone and BOFC is an advantage.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2024-04-04.
To know more about the position contact Caroline Lindström at +4646363214
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
