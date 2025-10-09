Senior Accountant to client in Gothenburg
Quest Consulting Sverige AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg
2025-10-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quest Consulting Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Description
Our client are looking for a R2R Senior accountant for their financial operation center in Gothenburg. Our clients FOC team supports the countries in Northern Europe, the specific role has primarily focused on our entities in Netherlands. In this role you will work with accounting activities and continuous improvements within the scope. The candidate will work closely with the Chief accountant to plan and ensure accounting activities are performed on time.
Main tasks
Manage and execute accounting activities with high quality .
Be responsible for specific month-end closing activities in a company.
Supervise specific financial reporting areas or a specific company on an everyday basis.
Be responsible for preparing financial reports for different areas.
Requirements
University graduate with wide experience working in the Accounting/Finance reporting area (5 years or more).
Experience in ERP-systems and used to be finance process-oriented.
Experience in IFRS.
Experience of finance in a producing company.
Computer literacy is essential and experience in MS office applications (excellent command of MS Excel is a must) .
Are a driven person with attention to details and skilled to share knowledge with colleagues.
Up to date standard knowledge of corporate and local accounting rules.
Fluent in English.
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit? We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We warmly welcome your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
About Us
We are specialists in IT, Technology, HR, Administration, and Finance. Our goal is to be your personal partner, which is why it is very important to us to work according to our core values. Our key principles are to be Personal, Innovative, and Professional. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quest Consulting Sverige AB
(org.nr 556945-6659), https://quest.se/ Jobbnummer
9548895