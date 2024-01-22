Senior Accountant at Takara Bio Europe Swedish Filial
Takara Bio Europe AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Takara Bio Europe AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Takara Bio Europe Swedish Filial, a branch of Takara Bio Europe in France and a part of the Takara Bio group, is located in Göteborg, Sweden. The company has long-standing experience in stem cells. For more information, visit our website: www.takarabio.com.
The Takara Bio Group possesses broad expertise in molecular biology tools business and is a worldwide supplier that has been developing and marketing various kinds of molecular biology tools, including enzymes and kits for PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and NGS (next generation sequencing), since 1979.
Description
The Senior accountant will be responsible for establishing a financial reporting to the European headquarter in France, controlling Swedish branch's accounting activities by developing and implementing process for collecting, analyzing, verifying and reporting accounting information.
Collaborate closely with the Senior finance manager in France for different cost analysis and preparation of financial reporting and budget to group and ensure the new ERP system. The Accounting Manager will also involve as a supporting role of company's general administration, including internal controls and human resource related tasks.
Position Title: Senior Accountant
Department : Accounting and Administration
Reports to: Senior finance manager in France
Seniority Level: Mid-level
Primary Duties & Responsibilities
• Supplier invoice validation;
• Control of cash flow and update the forecast;
• Control of accounts payable and receivable;
• Weekly supplier payment verification;
• Supervise accountant's task;
• Verify payroll and social declaration;
• ERP improvements and corrections;
• Prepare Tax declarations (VAT / Social charges);
• Apply our monthly accounting control procedures;
• Prepare accrual costs and revenues list for the closing;
• Verify royalty calculation;
• Stock calculation for the monthly end closing;
• Cost allocation calculations;
• Collaborate with production team for miscellaneous issues which impacts on Financial result;
• Production time reporting project setting;
• Establish financial reports every month to be sent to European headquarter in France with respecting the deadline;
• Prepare the elements for consolidation and collaborate with Senior finance manager in France;
• Assistance for analyzing costs for the production (Inventory value, allocation of indirect costs, etc);
• Financial result presentation to staff meeting;
• Ensure the preparation of budgets, their monthly follow-up, as well as the quarterly and year-end forecasts;
• Perform analytical determinations of people hours, consumables and fixed costs for the cost of goods;
• Organize our internal controls and audits;
• Coordinate our external audits;
• Administrative tasks (Insurances; Alarm, ets)
Qualifications
To fit in the role as a Senior Accountant, you need to have a bachelor's degree in accounting or finance. Furthermore, you have three to five years of experience from accounting or a similar role. The strong communication skills and fluent in both Swedish and English are required.
If you have experience from working in an international company, it is seen as relevant for the position.
General Duties & Responsibilities
• Works on problems of diverse scope where analyses of data require evaluation of identifiable factors.
• Demonstrates good judgment in selecting methods and techniques for obtaining solutions.
• Networks with senior internal and external personnel in own area of expertise.
• Meeting the reporting deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Takara Bio Europe AB
(org.nr 556613-7971), http://www.takarabio.com
Arvid Wallgrens Backe 20 (visa karta
)
413 46 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Takara Bio Europe Swedish Filial Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Takara Bio Europe AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8409423