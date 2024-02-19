Senior Accountant at Takara Bio Europe Swedish Filial
Adecco Sweden AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have previous experience in accounting and would like to work for a Swedish branch of a European company? Are you a dynamic person that thrives with working with improvements? Then this might be the role for you!
About the role
The Senior accountant will be responsible for establishing a financial reporting to the European headquarter in France, controlling Swedish branch 's accounting activities by developing and implementing process for collecting, analyzing, verifying and reporting accounting information.
Collaborate closely with the Senior finance manager in France for different cost analysis and preparation of financial reporting and budget to group and ensure the new ERP system. The Senior Accountant will also involve as a supporting role of company 's general administration, including internal controls and human resource related tasks.
The key responsibilities will be to work with supplier invoice validation, control of cash flow and update the forecast as well as control of accounts payable and receivable. In the role you will also be responsible for weekly supplier payment verification and supervising the accountant 's tasks.
Further, your responsibilities will involve;
• Verify payroll and social declaration;
• ERP improvements and corrections;
• Prepare Tax declarations (VAT / Social charges);
• Apply our monthly accounting control procedures;
• Prepare accrual costs and revenues list for the closing;
• Verify royalty calculation;
• Stock calculation for the monthly end closing;
• Cost allocation calculations;
• Collaborate with production team for miscellaneous issues which impacts on Financial result;
• Establish financial reports every month to be sent to European headquarter in France with respecting the deadline;
• Prepare the elements for consolidation and collaborate with Senior finance manager in France;
• Assistance for analyzing costs for the production (Inventory value, allocation of indirect costs, etc);
• Financial result presentation to staff meeting;
• Ensure the preparation of budgets, their monthly follow-up, as well as the quarterly and year-end forecasts;
• Perform analytical determinations of people hours, consumables and fixed costs for the cost of goods;
• Organize our internal controls and audits and coordinate external audits.
The role is a consultancy assignment through Adecco with start as soon as possible (with consideration for potential notice period) and that might, for the right person, become a permanent position.
About you
To fit in the role as a Senior Accountant, you need to have a bachelor 's degree in accounting or finance. Furthermore, you have three to five years of experience from accounting or a similar role. The strong communication skills and fluent in both Swedish and English are required.
If you have experience from working in an international company, it is seen as relevant for the position. Experience from a manufacturing company is also beneficial but not a must.
For the position, it is important that you:
• Work on problems of diverse scope where analyses of data require evaluation of identifiable factors.
• Demonstrate good judgment in selecting methods and techniques for obtaining solutions.
• Network with senior internal and external personnel in own area of expertise.
• Meeting the reporting deadline.
About the application
We will go through the applications continuously and the job posting may get closed before the last application date so don 't hesitate with sending in your application today!
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Evelina Hjortskog via Evelina.Hjortskog@adecco.se
We look forward to your application!
Keywords
Senior Accountant | Accountant | VAT accounting | Closings | Takara Bio Europe | Adecco | Gothenburg Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-44737". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Evelina Hjortskog Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8480915