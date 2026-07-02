Senior Accountant
Minnovation International AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
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, Huddinge
, Järfälla
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Location: Stockholm | Reports to: CFO | Employment type: Full-time
Join Minnovation as our Senior Accountant
Minnovation is looking for an experienced and hands-on Senior Accountant to join our finance team in Stockholm. This is a key role for someone who enjoys high-quality accounting, structured closing processes, statutory compliance and continuous improvement in an international and entrepreneurial environment.
As Senior Accountant, you will take ownership of core accounting routines for Minnovation's Swedish entities and support selected group accounting activities. You will work closely with the CFO and collaborate with colleagues, payroll providers, auditors, banks and external authorities to ensure accurate, timely and compliant financial reporting.
About Minnovation
Minnovation is an international HR consulting and business services company headquartered in Stockholm. We support companies and individuals across the Nordic region and wider European markets with services including staffing, recruitment, training, outsourcing, workforce administration and related business support. With a multicultural team and strong experience from Europe, the Nordic region and China, we help customers navigate employment, administration, finance and cross-border business requirements.
About the role
In this role, you will be responsible for accurate day-to-day accounting, monthly and year-end closing, balance sheet reconciliations, VAT and tax-related reporting, payroll accounting support, audit documentation and process quality. The role is operational and detail-oriented, but also offers the opportunity to improve routines, strengthen internal controls and contribute to better finance processes as the company continues to grow.
Key responsibilities
Own and maintain accurate accounting records for Minnovation's Swedish entities.
Lead monthly, quarterly and year-end closing activities, including journal entries, accruals, prepayments, cut-off checks and closing documentation.
Prepare and document balance sheet reconciliations, including bank, AR, AP, tax, payroll-related and intercompany accounts.
Prepare VAT, employer tax and other recurring statutory reports in line with Swedish requirements.
Support payroll accounting by reconciling salary costs, employer contributions, vacation pay, pension-related costs and other personnel-related balances.
Manage bank reconciliations, payment administration and cash-balance follow-up.
Prepare accounting schedules, audit files and supporting documentation for external audits, annual accounts and tax reviews.
Support group accounting routines, including intercompany reconciliations, basic consolidation input and reporting package preparation.
Support budgeting, forecasting and cash-flow follow-up by providing accurate accounting data and explanations of key variances.
Improve accounting routines, closing checklists, reconciliation standards and internal control procedures.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for a structured, accurate and self-driven accounting professional who enjoys taking ownership of recurring finance processes and improving how things are done. You are comfortable working hands-on with detailed accounting tasks while also understanding the bigger picture behind financial reporting, compliance and internal control.
Qualifications and experience
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration or a related field.
Minimum 5 years of qualified accounting experience, preferably including month-end and year-end closing in a Swedish company or group environment.
Solid knowledge of Swedish accounting rules and statutory reporting requirements, including Swedish GAAP, K2/K3, the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, VAT, employer taxes and annual accounts.
Experience with general ledger accounting, balance sheet reconciliations, accruals, prepayments, cut-off, AR/AP processes, bank reconciliations and audit preparation.
Experience with payroll accounting, personnel cost reconciliations and cooperation with payroll providers is highly desirable.
Experience from a group structure, international environment, service business, staffing, consulting, payroll or outsourcing/EOR-related operations is an advantage.
Strong system skills, including accounting or ERP systems such as Visma or equivalent, and advanced Excel skills.
Excellent written and spoken Swedish and English; Chinese or another relevant language is an advantage but not required.
Personal skills
Strong accounting judgement and ability to identify risks in balances, cut-off, accruals, tax reporting and payroll-related accounts.
High attention to detail, accuracy and documentation quality.
Structured and process-oriented, with the ability to improve routines, checklists and internal controls.
Hands-on, self-driven and comfortable working independently.
Analytical and able to explain accounting variances and financial issues clearly.
High integrity and discretion when handling confidential financial, payroll, employee and customer-related information.
Collaborative and service-minded, with the ability to work effectively with internal and external stakeholders.
What we offer
A key finance role in an international and growing HR consulting and business services company.
Close collaboration with the CFO and exposure to both Swedish and international finance topics.
A broad and hands-on accounting role with real ownership of closing quality, reconciliations and statutory compliance.
The opportunity to improve finance routines, strengthen internal controls and contribute to more efficient processes.
A multicultural working environment with colleagues and customers across several markets. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8002811-2082824". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.teamtailor.com
Hovslagargatan 5B (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9989815