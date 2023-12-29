Senior Accountant
It's not about cars. It's about people.
Our human-centric focus is what makes us different from all other car companies, and it's at the heart of everything we create. If you want to join us in our mission to make people's lives less complicated, we offer you a chance to grow together with talented people who want to make a true difference.
We're on a truly exciting journey, working together in a fast-paced global environment to break new ground in almost every aspect of our operations. Right now, we have an exciting job opening for you in Finance as Senior Accountant for Care by Volvo.
What we offer
We are now looking for an Senior Accountant for the Care by Volvo Accounting Team. The team is responsible for the accounting and reporting for the entities with subscription business and direct sales within the Volvo Car Group. We offer a challenging role with the opportunity to play an important part and contribute to our biggest transformation yet - becoming a fully electric brand with direct and online sales.
What you'll do
Located in Gothenburg, you will be working to support the new Volvo Cars business concept GOX - Global online experience - with daily accounting and reporting services together with a team of colleagues. The work includes preparing, evaluating and reporting monthly financial figures for the GOX business. You will also be involved in analysis, projects and process improvements for financial processes with focus on accounting, working closely with finance and business operations.
This is an exciting opportunity to be part of creating a new chapter in Volvo Cars journey into the future of the automotive industry!
What you'll bring
Competence and experience is important but personality is key! To fit the role, you need to pay attention to details and like to collaborate with others to deliver on commitments with tight deadlines.
You should have a solid understanding of finance processes and the ability to practically implement and drive them with efficiency and quality. Experience working with data analysis or programming is an advantage but not a requirement.
You have a degree in Business Administration or similar with a few years of relevant experience.
How to learn more and apply?
Does this sound like your next challenge? Please apply by submitting your resume and cover letter written in English before 12th of December.
If you have questions, please contact Suzana Mihajlovic, Senior Manager Affiliates accounting at Suzana.mihajlovic@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter Anita Noordzij anita.noordzij@volvocars.com
.
