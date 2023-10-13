Senior Accountant
2023-10-13
About the job
As a Senior Accountant with us, you will be responsible for accounting in the parent company and in the Swedish subsidiaries. You will have an overall part of the finance function which consists of five people, and you will report directly to the accounting manager. You will independently manage and reconcile monthly accounts, ensure ongoing accounting, prepare annual reports and declarations for the Swedish companies. We are today a group with companies in all the Nordic countries as well as Germany.
Typical tasks:
• Monthly, quarterly & annual accounts
• Reconciliations
• VAT & tax management
• Annual report
• Support the subsidiaries in the ongoing accounting and have an ongoing dialogue with the foreign subsidiaries.
• Bank reconciliations
• Support to the accounting manager in various projects and reports
• Assist with audits.
What do we offer?
• Opportunity to be an important colleague in a dynamic and results-oriented finance department that is getting ready for global expansion.
• Great scope to get a lot of responsibility to independently pursue own initiatives and ideas for development.
• Working in a growth company, here there are constantly new things to deal with and learn from.
• International company with colleagues from UK, US, Spain, France, Germany etc.
• Opportunity to work in a stable and safe organization with a clear vision.
• A fun workplace where we run After Work, play table tennis, exercise etc.
• Monday breakfast, Friday beer and team building activities.
As an employee with us, you will work with a young international group in Stockholm. We are a group that believes in lifelong learning and continuously develops our employees. We are on a growth journey and for the right candidate there are good development opportunities.
Who are we looking for?
We see that you, who are applying for this position, are meticulous, prestigious, and self-motivated. You are responsible, flexible, solution-oriented and take great personal responsibility for your tasks. We would like you to have:
• Post-secondary education in economics, accounting or similar.
• 3-5 years of experience in similar tasks.
• Likes to take responsibility and takes tasks all the way to the goal.
• Motivated by being part of a team that spurs and supports each other.
• Good knowledge of Excel.
• Very good knowledge of accounting with a ERP system K3 (knowledge of IFRS and consolidated accounting is a plus but not a requirement).
We see it as a matter of course that you express yourself well in speech and writing in Swedish and can communicate freely in English.
About Keystone Education Group
Keystone is trusted by more than 120 million unique prospective students each year to help students and learners make one of the most important decisions of their lifetime, which higher education program or course to attend.
In turn, Keystone helps over 5,500 educational institutions reach, recruit, and register students in more than 190 countries, on 500+ student websites, including Masterstudies.com, Bachelorstudies.com, Educations.com, Studentum.se and FindAMasters. Keystone also operates a number of other global student recruitment services, including Blueberry.nu, Keystone Sports and Keystone Apply.
Keystone is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and is backed by Viking Venture and Verdane, two leading Nordic venture firms. With offices across the Nordics, Germany and the UK, Keystone has an international staff of over 800 employees. We are a vibrant and talented group of global citizens with a true passion for education and technology, and our vision is to help everyone in the world find the right education.
Do you want to be part of our family? Submit your application to us today with CV and Personal Letter! If you have any questions, please take a look at our (https://careers.keg.com/jobs)
