Senior Accountant
Lead Intelligent Equipment (Sweden) AB / Controllerjobb / Västerås Visa alla controllerjobb i Västerås
2023-07-10
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lead Intelligent Equipment (Sweden) AB i Västerås
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
About the Job:
LEAD China ( https://www.leadchina.cn/en/
) established in 2002, is a world's leading manufacturer of renewable energy equipment. The company mainly focus on seven industries, including Lithium-ion battery, Photovoltaic, 3C, storage and logistics systems, automobile,fuel cell and Laser. Currently, LEAD China has 570,000+ square meters for manufacturing and R&D, an international team of around 15000+ employees worldwide, including 5,000+ R&D engineers.
In 2020, the Swedish subsidiary Lead Intelligent Equipment (Sweden) AB was founded in Västerås. We are now looking for a Senior Account to join the Swedish subsidiary team to support our business operation.
Key Responsibilities:
• Issuing invoices to customer and track the collection from customer
* Review incoming invoices and review the internal workflow
• Collecting, organizing and filing financial documents
* Communicating with consulting firm for bookkeeping issues
* Communicating with auditors for annual financial report issues
• Review tax report and arrange tax payment
• Communicating with tax consultant for monthly/annual tax report, or with tax bureau for tax issues
• Collecting Sweden local tax regulation information, to keep the company follow the latest version
• Recognizing the weakness in operational management workflow, and provide suggestions for improvement.
• Regular communication with HQ
To be successful in the role you have:
* Had systematic trainning in financial skills
* 5+ years of experience in accounting, tax or audit etc.
* Experience of team leadership is a significant merit.
* Fluent written and verbal communication in Swedish and English.
• Good level in MS office (Excel, PPT, etc.).
• Ability to be self-motivated, cope with minimal supervision in order to maintain both personal and team effectiveness.
Work Location:
Västerås Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
E-post: Sweden.HR@leadchina.cn Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lead Intelligent Equipment (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 559254-0230), https://www.leadgp.com/
Kopparbergsvägen 10 (visa karta
)
722 13 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Lead Intelligent Equipment Sweden AB Jobbnummer
7953640