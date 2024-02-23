Senior Account Manager
A-Search AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2024-02-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A-Search AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Vellinge
, Lund
, Trelleborg
eller i hela Sverige
inriver was founded in 2007. It started as an idea to solve a challenge identified during the telco growth in the Nordics in the late 1990s. As the industry expanded rapidly across markets and by products, it became clear creating and maintaining product information manually wasn't going to scale. Companies needed a solution to improve the creation and distribution processes for their telco product information.
This idea became the product information management (PIM) solution that we now know as inriver. The core concepts of solving challenges around scalability and streamlined processes are the same today as when the company began- the channels are just a bit larger!
inriver is a powerful SaaS solution that provides customers with scalable, secure technology that offers a predictable cost of ownership and access from anywhere in the world.
Senior Account Manager
As a Senior Account Manager, you will be responsible for the retention and growth of inriver's largest and most important customers in EMEA. This position will build and maintain relationships with the key accounts to ensure the continuation of business and customer satisfaction.
This role will be based in Malmö.
Key responsibilities
Develop a trusted advisory relationship with key accounts, customer stakeholders and partners at all levels.
Serve as point of contact for any and all matters specific to your customers and work with cross-functional teams to ensure success.
Responsible for retention of existing business while identifying and qualifying long-term and short-term business opportunities.
Responsible for growing the committed ARR from existing customer base.
Serve as resource to customer in providing updates on inriver capabilities and aligning to current and potential use cases. Always keeping an eye out for what they could be doing better, or next Product SME at all times, providing customers information around new features, feature changes, and updates.
Prepare proposals and presentations for all levels, leads negotiations, coordinate complex decision-making processes, and overcomes objectives.
Use account planning skills to best position inriver for success and to enable the proper forecasting and goal setting.
Experience
5+ years of experience in enterprise account management at a SaaS company or similar industry.
Experience with strategic account planning techniques
Familiarity with PIM/DAM/MDM or broader eCommerce ecosystem solutions desired.
Experience in the utilization of a CRM to support account planning.
Business English language skills required. (+ swedish or danish)
Education
University / College or equivalent degree required.
Soft skills
Excellent communication skills - Ability to create an effective value proposition, active listening, and storytelling.
Excellent Presentation Skills - The ability to present dynamically through story telling.
Ability to drive and increase knowledge sharing and collaborative behaviors.
Experienced in writing, executing, and reporting on business plans.
inriver offers
You are offered the opportunity to be part of an expansive company with colleagues who are passionate about what they do and work together as a team. Within inriver there are great development opportunities over time as the company has clear strategies and goals to grow.
Application
If you have questions you're welcome to contact Taplow recruiter Maria Lindahl, 070- 9176757, maria.lindahl@atalent.se
. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast plus rörlig lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A-Search AB
(org.nr 559019-5680) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8491117