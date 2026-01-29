Senior Accessibility Engineer
2026-01-29
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced Accessibility Engineer to join an in-house accessibility team in a large-scale digital product environment. You will work cross-functionally with engineers, designers, product managers, and user researchers to build the tools, processes, and frameworks that make products more accessible and inclusive. The assignment combines hands-on engineering with influencing ways of working to embed accessibility into product development.
Job DescriptionWork day-to-day with an agile product team to build and maintain a central approach to accessibility.
Collaborate with multiple engineering teams through code reviews and by evolving shared processes and tooling.
Propose and lead initiatives that help scale accessibility across products and teams.
Create and share guidelines and training to educate and inspire colleagues, based on insights from user research.
Partner with and occasionally embed in product teams to support accessible updates to existing features and the development of new ones.
Identify innovative approaches to improve developer experience and remove friction when building accessible experiences.
RequirementsExperience as a full-stack engineer building web and/or mobile applications, tools, or features with accessibility in mind.
Strong knowledge of WCAG criteria and accessibility best practices.
Understanding of user needs and challenges for people with disabilities.
Ability to explain the differences between web accessibility and mobile accessibility.
Hands-on experience using assistive technologies such as VoiceOver, TalkBack, JAWS, NVDA, and browser-based accessibility tools/extensions.
Experience auditing and testing digital products for accessibility.
Experience mentoring and supporting engineering teams to strengthen accessibility practices.
Nice to haveInterest in learning new technologies and improving ways of working through experimentation and continuous improvement.
Application
