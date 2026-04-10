Senior 3D Web Developer
ATS Industrial Automation AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-10
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Senior 3D Web Developer
At ATS, a publicly traded global company with a proud 40-year history, we help drive the future with ourfactory-wide automation solutions. At ATS Industrial Automation, what we do matters - both to our customersand to their customers. With 600 skilled employees around the world, we design, build and service mission-critical automated assembly and test solutions for mobility, nuclear and specialty automation. Our customersare leaders in their industries and rely on us to deliver what we promise - on time and on budget. Combinedwith our broad product portfolio, financial strength and global presence, we provide our customers with thebest automation solutions wherever and whenever they need them.
To further grow our team in the Digitalization Department, we are looking for a Senior 3D Web Developerlocated in Göteborg, Sweden with a strong focus on web-based 3D technologies who takes ownership of our3D training runtime and actively shapes the technical foundation of our platform. In this role, you will workclosely within the team to build high-quality, scalable, and performance-optimized 3D training solutions.
We are developing a web-based 3D digital training platform for professional and industrial training scenarios.
Our SaaS solution delivers interactive, real-time 3D training experiences directly in the browser, focusing onsimulation logic, object interaction, and immersive training workflows.
The Role
3D Digital Training & Simulation
• Design, develop, and maintain our interactive web-based 3D training solution
• Implement 3D scenes, object hierarchies, animations, and interaction logic using
• Develop training logic and state machines (steps, conditions, validations, feedback)
• Integrate features for upload and render 3D assets, create animations and other logical steps
• Optimize rendering performance, loading times, and memory usage for complex scenes
Backend & Platform Development
• Develop backend services and APIs to support training data, scenarios, and progress
• Ensure stability, scalability, and robustness of the overall platform
• Collaborate with DevOps on deployment, monitoring, and runtime performance
Quality & Performance
• Analyze and resolve performance bottlenecks in 3D rendering and simulation logic
• Contribute to automated and manual testing strategies
• Support bug analysis, fixing, and continuous improvement of training quality
• Work closely with product and QA to define acceptance criteria for the solution
Senior-Level Responsibilities
• Take technical ownership of the 3D training runtime
• Shape and evolve the architecture of the web-based 3D platform
• Drive technology decisions around Babylon.js, Three.js, WebGL, and browser-based 3D
• Review code and provide constructive, high-quality feedback
• Act as a technical sparring partner for product management
Skills and Experiences
• Several years of professional experience as a Senior Developer, ideally with a focus on 3Dor simulation
• Strong hands-on experience with Babylon.js and/or Three.js
• Solid understanding of WebGL, real-time rendering, and 3D scene architecture
• Experience building interactive 3D applications in the browser
• Strong JavaScript / TypeScript skills
• Backend experience (e.g. ASP.NET Core, Node.js, or similar) for platform integration
• Experience with relational databases and data modeling
• Experience with cloud-based platforms and SaaS systems
• Hands-on Experience with AI assisted development
• Fluent in English (spoken and written)
Nice to Have
• Experience with VR, simulation, or digital twin applications
• Knowledge of physics, constraints, or animation systems
• Experience optimizing 3D applications for enterprise browser environments
• Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and modern DevOps workflows
Join our ATS Industrial Automation Team because:
• We VALUE our People: The foundation of a great company is having the best team which is why we continuously work to develop, engage, empower, and energize our people.
• We support internal GROWTH & DEVELOPMENT: ATS Automation offers endless opportunities forprofessional growth and development, including international exchange programs and internal supportprograms
• We offer COMPETITIVE Total Rewards: Competitive starting salaries, overtime pay eligibility, subsidizedcompany pension plan and capital-forming benefits, 30-day vacation entitlement and much more. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10
E-post: jsauerborn@atsautomation.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ATS Industrial Automation AB
(org.nr 559571-6712)
Rosenlundsplatsen 5 (visa karta
)
411 20 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Janina Sauerborn jsauerborn@atsautomation.com Jobbnummer
9848069