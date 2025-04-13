Senior 3d Generalist (fixed Term: Asap To 2026-01-31)
Are you experienced in CG work for configurators, animations and images? Join our fast-moving CGI studio in Gothenburg and get an opportunity to work on a variety of projects in automotive, UX, and more.
Team Brickland wishes to invite a talented 3D generalist artist to join us full-time. As a 3D Generalist, you should be able to achieve a high level of quality in production with skills in modeling, texturing, shading, lighting, and compositing. We appreciate if you have gained extended knowledge from similar industries to ours and are familiar with different kinds of productions. The number of years you have spent doing 3D artistic work is not that important to us. We know that talent and a will to learn will take you further.
It's preferred that you know Cinema4D or feel comfortable committing to learning it. We regard a strong artistic eye and curiosity higher so don't let the software stand in your way. While not a requirement to have real-time or game engine (Unity/Unreal) experience, you should have a keen interest in real-time, and an ambition to learn more.
We have a key role to fill, as we are now on the lookout to find the right candidate. The position is located in our studio in Gothenburg. It is important that you are able to relocate. We offer a flexible workplace and part-time remote work is up for discussion.
Key roles and responsibilities:
Comfortably deliver and prepare scenes for stills and animation, both in collaboration and on your own.
Scene construction (studio, interiors, exteriors, landscapes, and environments).
Lighting.
Handling textures and shaders, sometimes the whole chain from scanning to ready-to-use textures.
Model prep and basic modeling.
Rendering and compositing.
Troubleshoot to implement solutions with Supervisors. Provide insights, implement and come up with ideas together with the team whilst keeping your head cool and delivering on time.
Make sure your work tasks run as planned, foresee issues, and solve these together with the project managers.
Keep up on current technology trends and tools, both hardware and software.
Preferable experience and skills:
3 + years of experience as a CG Artist/3D Artist or similar.
An understanding of 3D production pipelines and the ability to work with computer-generated images; knowledge and use of render passes, 3D principles and techniques
Experience in After Effects, Nuke and/or other compositing software.
Hands-on 3D skills. Brickland's main 3D software is Cinema 4D.
The ability to multitask and prioritize your work on a long-term basis as well as on a day-to-day level.
Maintain strong file structure discipline with clearly named layers and folders following our standard structure.
Utilize a non-destructive workflow and automated processes to quickly set up files.
Ability to diagnose limitations of the projects and help plan alternatives.
A strong desire for continuous learning.
An excellent artistic eye.
Benefits
Annual holiday allowance - 25 days excluding bank holidays.
Flexible working hours.
Remote work up to two days per week.
Education (workshops, courses).
Swedish health care (friskvård).
Social Events (lunches, office events, trips and after works).
ABOUT THE POSITION
Fixed term from as soon as possible to the end of January 2026, with possibility of extension.
The salary is negotiated with the candidate
For further information regarding the position contact our People Manager
Sofia Hamilton Sofia@brickland.se
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT US
Brickland is a creative studio based in Gothenburg. We are a diverse group of designers, technologists and artists, driven by a shared passion for CGI, motion and VFX. We collaborate with global clients across industries to create visual experiences that captivate a large audience. Our vision is to shape tomorrow's digital landscape with immersive visual narratives.
We enjoy the process as much as the finish, and we believe that the whole event should be rewarding for everybody involved. In simple terms, we love to create together with our fellow artists and with our clients.
