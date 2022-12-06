Segment Marketing Leader - Research & Translational
Cytiva Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla chefsjobb i Uppsala
2022-12-06
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
What you'll do
• Senior business leader directly managing demand generation and regional marketing team for Life Science Research & Translational markets (Academic, Translational, Life Science R&D, Life Science QC & Analytical)
• Develop and execute on strategic plan to support over driving market segment growth
• Act as a thought-leader within the market segment by developing a deep understanding of current and evolving customer needs, competitor capabilities and positioning, and emerging technologies
• Owns the demand generation program and ROI
• Manages advertising and promotional (A&P) activities and building the annual marketing tactical plan
• Aid in building our brand presence, ensuring that customers and potential customers receive our message
• Act as a thought-leader within the market segment by developing a deep understanding of current and evolving customer needs, competitor capabilities and positioning, and emerging technologies
• Lead team to generate Sales Enablement material to support sales team Direct demand generation
• Work closely with the Product Management teams to build out fully integrated marketing campaigns driving NPDs and existing products
• Monthly forecasting of IOV, MQLs, SQLs and other marketing metrics - implement countermeasures and PSPs
• Motivate and develops direct reports
Who you are
Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, relevant Life Sciences, Engineering or equivalent years of experience.
Ten years of progressive product/business management in Life Sciences and/or industry including four years people leadership experience.
Strong leadership, communication, collaboration, coaching, team building and influencing skills with proven ability to drive and manage change initiatives in a matrixed environment (empowering others to lead)
Strong business acumen, financial, organizational and relationship building skills.
Clear/strategic thinker with the ability to create commercial product execution plans and then have the tenacity to execute well.
Strong knowledge of Life Sciences market.
Ability to energize, develop and build rapport, collaborate and influence at all levels within an organization. Act as inspirational leader with optimism, highly approachable and humble. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-22
E-post: alexander.wallnas@cytiva.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
7233416