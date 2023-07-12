Segment leader, Project & commodity buyer Mirrors
2023-07-12
WHO ARE WE?
CAB Business is characterized by a dynamic environment in direct contact with our customers' needs through comfort, safety features and both exterior and interior design. We manage for instance all thermal area, Seating and Living feature, interior and exterior plastics components and much more...
With major new projects upcoming and clear target to reduce our CO2 emission we are in the forefront of the Volvo Group transformation towards safer and cleaner transport solutions.
Partnerships, global strategies, and new business models approach are key enablers to succeed in our mission.
WHAT IS YOUR MISSION?
As the segment leader and project & commodity buyer for Mirrors, you will develop and implement the sourcing strategy in strong collaboration with the global buyer network as well as the cross functional colleagues.
To do so you will:
Lead the cross-functional team being responsible for defining and implementing a segment business plan / segment sourcing strategy
Define and enable activities required to excel the competitive advantage in the full QDCF-TSR (quality, delivery, cost, feature, technology, sustainability & risk): e.g., enable and build partnerships, sustainability activities and total cost optimization
Promote and ensure a strong collaboration between buyers working in your segments and strategic vendor managers by capitalizing on inputs towards segment strategies, negotiation tactics and leveraging
Lead strategic sourcing projects & contracts to completion in collaboration with cross-functional teams
Actively contribute to the team development, by bringing improvement ideas, support your peers, coaching buyers when relevant, sharing benchmark
WHO ARE YOU?
As a person we believe that you are an experienced buyer (> 5 years), a business-oriented mindset with both a financial and technical understanding. You enjoy the challenge of having contact with experienced and skilled suppliers and you also possess strong communication and networking skills. In addition to this you enjoy driving your own work and taking initiatives, with a team player attitude. You are recognized for your agility to adapt and react in a complex environment.
Qualifications:
Automotive experience required
University degree (Master), preferably in engineering or business
Motivated by change management and agility to drive change
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Multicultural experience is an asset
Excellent communication and networking skills
Creative and solution-oriented mindset
Ownership/Accountability
Positive mindset and team player
Business Acumen
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
If you are interested in joining #CABwinningteam, then pick up your phone, send a mail or come to share a coffee. I will be very happy to introduce our mission and answer your questions.
Pauline Sasyan, Head of Cab Exterior Purchasing
