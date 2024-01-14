Seeking for a Responsible and Mature person
2024-01-14
Hello!
My accident fourteen years ago gave me a spinal cord injury. Possible to manage only if the personal assistant want to adapt, communicate and improve daily. Please Google up what this injury is...
I am 35 years old sitting in wheelchair and now looking for a personal assistant who can work and make the life easier for me. Please, understand that this profession is Not like a hospital, child care or an office job.
Need someone who can work different days of the week with a variety of morning,day - and night shift to make it fair for the rest of the assistant group.
The schedule is equally shared with two other assistant I have. Collective agreement (Kollektivavtal) is applied. It means that salary for night, weekend and holiday shifts will be added.
A separate assistant room is available during rest/nightshift.
Just like you or any other person, I require help with basic routine such as toileting, bathing, dressing and getting in and out of bed/wheelchair. As well as daily routines outside my apartment. You will learn the routines (2-3 days) with help of your experienced working colleague. Lift machine is available. Moving the body requires some physical lifting as well.
English language, taking regular initiative and responsibility is the most important to assist me during my daily normal activities. If that does not work properly then it will not work.
I have no pets, non smoker and NOT looking for a relationship like many people want to believe...
If the applicant do not receive a response within 5 days then it means the reqruitment of candidates has been mooved forward...
Only proper CV will be read from: svar.minassistans@yahoo.se
Thank you in advance!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-13
E-post: svar.minassistans@yahoo.se
