Security Specialist
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-02-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
At IKEA, we're on a journey to transform our data and technology capabilities. To make that happen, we need people with imagination. People who know that everyone has a right to feel at home. People who share our vision of a better everyday life. Are you one of them?
About you
You're a superstar cybersecurity specialist who can unite our colleagues and inspire people to move in one direction. As our ideal candidate, you'll be a visionary go-getter with a practical approach to problem-solving. You're curious and able to build relationships in order to establish strong trust across the IKEA technology community and its stakeholders. You're excited to create an environment where you work closely with other colleagues in the network to keep IKEA safe, and are adaptable, flexible and comfortable leading in the unknown, but don't worry - we know you've got this!
We are seeking a skilled, passionate and experienced email cybersecurity specialist for developing and operating our email security capability to protect Inter IKEA users from email-based cyber security threats.
One of the things that makes you stand out is your natural curiosity. You love exploring new ideas and building relationships with the people who make things happen. Trust is key; and you know how to earn it.
In this role, you will lead the security engineering activities focussed on improving our email threat prevention capabilities and also support our Security Operations and Incident response team in responding to email security incidents.
More specifically, in this role, you will:
Lead development and operations of email security capability and technologies
Manage email platform configuration and changes based on business requirements and security incidents
Evaluate and assist in integration of 3rd party tools into email security platform
Provide subject matter expertise support to the Security Operations Center in responding to email security incidents
Support with development and execution of regular phishing awareness campaigns.
Provide operational security reports for email security metrics and KPIs
Monitor and lead adoption of IKEA email security standards across IKEA value chain
Experience and Qualifications
Our ideal candidate should have at least 7-10 years of hands-on experience in configuring and managing email security solutions, such as secure email gateways, email filtering systems, and anti-phishing tools. Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, or a related field.
To be successful in this role, the following qualifications are required:
Security engineering or security operations role, with a focus on email security or in Microsoft messaging & collaboration tools inclusive of mail routing.
Configuring and operating enterprise level email security gateway solutions
Managing and hardening local MS exchange infrastructure for relaying purposes.
Analyzing domain email activity and deploying SPF, DKIM and DMARC authentication
Troubleshooting internal & external email flow and delivery in large and complex environments
Creating and maintaining policies, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and technical guidelines for email security
Collaborating with cross-functional teams and stakeholders across Information Security, digital platform engineering and IT operations
Encryption Technologies: Understanding of email encryption technologies, including Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) and S/MIME.
Authentication Protocols: Familiarity with SPF, DKIM, and DMARC to authenticate and secure email communications.
Firewall and Network Security: Knowledge of firewall configurations and network security practices to protect email infrastructure.
Analytical Skills:
Strong analytical skills to assess and respond to email security threats effectively.
Ability to conduct forensic analysis of email-related incidents.
Communication Skills:
Effective communication skills to articulate security concepts and risks to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Certifications (nice to have)
M365 Fundamentals or M365 Administrator
Additional Information
This role is full-time and based in Delft or Malmo. In this role, you will report to Marcel Schlebusch, Team manager, Security Operations and Incident Response.
Questions & Support? Let's connect.
Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application hopefully with a covering letter at the latest February 21st 2024.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with chris.ellis@inter.ikea.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Hyllie Vattenparksgata 32 (visa karta
)
215 34 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea Technology Service AB Jobbnummer
8447712