Security Operations Incident Lead
2025-01-22
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with around 43,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations, allowing you to reach your fullest potential.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, with 50 per cent being electric cars and sold directly to customers mainly through digital channels. Join us on this exciting journey as we pioneer the driving and electrification technologies of the future.
Ready to inspire change?
Do you step forward when an opportunity arises? What can you see that others don't in those around you? We are looking for a skilled and passionate Security Operations Incident Lead to join our growing team. As a leader in our Security Operations Center (SOC), you will be instrumental in ensuring the effectiveness of our security operations and leading efforts to mitigate risks in a constantly evolving threat landscape. The world of mobility is changing. Come and make your mark.
Let's introduce ourselves
The Cyber Defence Centre team's responsibility is to guide, advise and protect Volvo Cars and its customers by designing and embedding security in everything we do using future proof, automated and data driven solutions, ensuring we stay on the safe side.
Furthermore, advanced analytics will facilitate and guide business functions e.g. by enabling self-service capabilities and providing personalized real-time data insights. This will ensure a more proactive approach to detecting and responding to cybersecurity threats and incidents. Our teams consist of experts in all areas of cybersecurity - Cyber Defence Centre 24/7 Operations, and cybersecurity enablement including an academy, advisory, and data management.
What you'll do
Would you like to be a leader in a growing organization and support the advancement of cybersecurity at Volvo Cars? Do you want to be a part of our transformation and our mission to enable the organisation to act correctly around cyber risks? Then this might be the right opportunity for you!
In this role, your primary responsibilities will be to leading and coordinating the response to security incidents, ensuring that all relevant teams are informed and working together effectively to contain and mitigate the impact. Besides this, you will:
• Overseeing the detection of security incidents, analysing data from various security tools, and ensuring timely identification of potential security breaches or suspicious activities.
• Managing the investigation of security incidents to understand their origin, impact, and root causes. This may involve forensic analysis, log review, and collaboration with other technical teams.
• Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to assess security risks and provide actionable recommendations.
• If necessary, working with external vendors, law enforcement, or other agencies to resolve incidents and improve the organization's overall security posture.
What you'll bring
We are seeking a Security Operations Incident Lead. This is a senior-level position, overseeing Volvo Cars Security Operations Center (SOC) and incident handling. We believe that you have a solid background in SOC processes and best practices, along with technical expertise and a strong passion for operational excellence.
You shall have similar previous experience and skills such as:
• Certified with CISM, CISSP or equivalent, accompanied by practical experience in the field.
• Strong operational background in cybersecurity, with expertise in SIEM platforms, threat intelligence, SOAR, cloud technologies, digital forensics, and incident response procedures.
• Familiar with data-driven and software development practices.
• Advanced analytical and problem-solving abilities, capable of identifying and addressing complex challenges effectively.
If you are passionate about cybersecurity, enjoy having fun at work, and have a track record of success in managing and leading diverse/distributed teams, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity!
This is a full-time position in Gothenburg, Lindholmen office. We have a hybrid setting where we expect you to be in the office a couple of days a week.
Sounds interesting? Welcome your application!
We'd love to receive and review your application. We welcome you to apply in English as soon as possible, however no later than 16th of February 2025.
