Security Operations Analyst - Shaping the Future in Financial Technology!
2023-10-07
If you have a strong interest in the capital market and want to learn more about how everything works behind the scenes in a stock exchange operation, this is an excellent opportunity for you! Our client is a significant player in the global financial sector with a wide range of services and technological solutions that support various aspects of financial trading and corporate governance. Apply today for the position Security Operations Analyst!
Our client is a global tech company that delivers world-leading platforms that enhance the integrity, transparency, and liquidity of the global economy. Through their daily work, they enable stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, customers, employees, and people from diverse backgrounds reach their full potential.
In this role, you will be a key player in delivering outstanding trading and technical service to members and suppliers worldwide, with a focus on the Nordic and Baltic exchanges. The role includes managing issues related to orders and trading, analyzing and handling client matters, managing incidents, and ensuring connectivity testing for market participants.
Here, you will operate in a dynamic environment where collaboration takes place both face-to-face and virtually, giving you the opportunity to build a network of contacts and explore opportunities for collaboration and personal growth.
Work tasks
• In this role, you will work closely with the compliance team to ensure proper compliance with MiFID/MiFIR.
• Test trading systems during new version releases and ensure quality.
• Continuous service improvement that promotes automation and new technology.
• Provide order and trading support to our exchange traders.
• Holds a degree in computer science, IT systems, or business administration.
• Has at least 3 years of professional experience within the financial sector.
• Demonstrates strong communication skills in English, both verbally and in writing.
• Good data management and analysis skills, including experience and understanding of Excel functions like basic formulas.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Understanding of markets and trading concepts would be advantageous.
• Proactive attitude with the ability to quickly learn and adapt to new technology.
