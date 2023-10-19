Security Officer Operational Technology
2023-10-19
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Vattenfall is looking for a Security Officer with focus on Operational Technology (OT) to Corporate Security & Resilience. The location of this position is flexible in Vattenfall's countries of operations - Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK (United Kingdom), Poland and Sweden.
We offer interesting positions in an international environment with a lot of opportunities to contribute to enabling a fossil free future.
Vattenfall believes that security is an essential component of a leading sustainable energy company. Protecting our processes and assets are essential to maintain the trust of our customers, employees, suppliers and society. Managing security risks effectively is core to our approach.
The Corporate Security & Resilience function strives to be a modern, flexible, and agile security and resilience function that are operating in a challenging and rapidly changing environment where vast knowledge of emerging threats, and an everchanging need to review and adapt its security posture is in focus.
The main tasks of the function is to provide governance and support throughout the Vattenfall Group to ensure mitigation of security related risks as well as regulatory compliance in the countries where we operate.
The role will part of the OT Security Team led by Vattenfall Group Lead for OT Security. The Director of Information & Cyber Security will be personnel manager for the role.
Your main tasks and responsibilities:
Assess and analyse vulnerabilities, alerts and threats from an OT Security and Vattenfall perspective
Drive group wide OT Security alert and incident co-ordination
Develop and implement supporting processes, routines and tools
Take forward technical orientated as well as well as management summaries about risks landscape from an OT Security perspective
Contribute to the overarching strategies, plans, initiatives and actions taken by the OT Security Team
Qualifications
We are looking for you with:
Master of Science in Engineering or equivalent educational background.
Minimum 3 years of experience in relevant positions.
Fluency in our group language English, both spoken and written
Highly meritorious is:
Experience of OT security management in multi-stakeholder environments or international context
Knowledge and experience of OT incident management processes and procedures
Fluency in Swedish, German or Dutch is beneficial.
We put strong emphasis on your personality and encourage you to describe your capacity regarding the following aspects:
Analytical and structural abilities
Sound judgment and integrity
The level of educational and communication skills
Ability to keep focus on what is important for Vattenfall.
Understanding of the technological and organisational challenges related to information- and cyber security
Responsiveness and strive for finding ways forward
Possibilities to gain trust and commitment on all levels of our international organisation
Sense of team effort and positive attitude
Additional Information
Location: Flexible in Vattenfall's main markets Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, or Sweden.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability, or sexual orientation.
We welcome your application in English, including CV and a motivational letter, no later than November 12, 2023.
For more information about the position, you are welcome to contact hiring manager, Björn Sjölund or Group Lead Kristina Blomqvist through the Vattenfall switchboard +46 (0)8 739 50 00 or email, bjoern.sjoelund@vattenfall.com
. kristina.blomqvist@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruiter, Peter Blixter, +46 722 373 202.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation
We look forward to your application!
