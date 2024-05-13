Security Officer
2024-05-13
Orange Cyberdefense is on a mission to build a safer digital society. We are looking for you who wants to make a difference and appreciates working in an organization encouraging innovation and a self-driven mindset.
How we work
As our Security Officer you will hold a very important role in supporting the whole organization within information security, but also other related security areas and specifically protective security. Your area of responsibility is Sweden but interacting with the Nordic regions and our global resources is part of the work.
Examples of responsibilities and activities:
• Swedish Protective Security Act: carry out security screening interviews, being the contact point for customers and maintain and control agreements, registers and follow-up activities.
• Record keeping: Asset register, Control Library and Operation Risk Registry.
• Internal and external audits.
• Physical security.
• Analyse security requirements from an information security point of view: working closely with Legal, sales and global teams, managing Data Protection Agreements with customers and suppliers.
• Business Continuity Management: follow-up and support exercises.
• Operational risk management: facilitate risk workshops.
• Contribute to security reporting: consolidate security reports twice a year and report security posture within:
• Information Security
• Privacy
• Physical Security
• Protective Security
Who are you?
Are you looking for an administrative role where you will be involved in many kinds of projects and subjects could this role be right for you. We are looking for you who have a big curiosity and an eagerness to learn. You have a good social ability and you like working together with your colleagues.
You have experience in Protective Security handling and regulatory compliance, and have an interest in information security to be able to carry out audits and mapping security requirements with information security frameworks in the future.
The story of Orange Cyberdefense
Orange Cyberdefense is Sweden's leading company in cyber security. Our vision is to contribute to a safer digital society by fighting different kind of cybercrime. We have about 3000 employees worldwide and 400 in Sweden. We offer our customers services within Anticipate, Identity, Protect, Detect and Respond.
At Orange Cyberdefense, we are all different but with the same passion and that is our greatest strength. We are proud of our individual differences, experiences and histories and are convinced that we must include everyone to offer solutions that protect everyone. That is why we always make sure to treat all applications equally.
Why us?
• Opportunity to work with market leading technology in combination with some of the industry's most talented and dedicated experts
• Flexible work environment
• We will provide you with opportunities of development, both within your professional role but also the opportunity to develop within the organization where only your ambitions sets the limit!
• A challenger culture that encourages you to be self-driven and curious
How to join us?
Join us by sending your application through the application form. The selection is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last application date. If you have any questions you are very welcome to contact Helena Feldt (Helena.feldt@orangecyberdefense.com
