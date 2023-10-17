Security & Safety Director
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
We are looking for an experienced Security & Safety Director to organise and oversee all security operations within IES. The safety of our students and staff is a prerequisite for a well-functioning school and you will be responsible for developing and implementing policies and procedures that meet up to the increasing challenges in society today. As Security & Safety Director you will also lead the Crisis response team.
Who are we looking for?
A leader with 10+ years experience from leading the security operations of a multi-site organisation who
• Has excellent knowledge of security protocols and procedures
• Has a proven track record in developing and implementing security policies and procedures in a decentralised, multi-site organisation
• Has in-depth knowledge of the laws and regulations related to the physical work environment
• Can effectively lead and oversee the work in a crisis situation
• Is experienced using relevant technology and equipment (e.g. CCTV)
• Has experience from developing, owning and managing a budget
• Has experience from risk management including evaluating and managing the corporate insurance
• Has experience from leading and conducting investigations
• Has excellent communication and interpersonal skills, remains calm under pressure
• Possesses outstanding organisational and leadership skills, can lead in a matrix organisation
• Is proficient in both Swedish and English
Description of Security & Safety Director role & responsibilities
• Develop and implement security policies, protocols and procedures
• Lead the IES Crisis team when responding to emergencies and alarms
• Responsible for IES fire protection work
• Responsible for the organisation and follow-up of IES physical Systematic work environment work
• Manage IES corporate insurance, including management of individual claims and annual insurance review
• Manage IES external providers within the area of security, including annual evaluations
• Maintain contacts with relevant authorities and stay up to date with regulatory or procedural changes
• Responsible for IES camera surveillance, including securing that we always follow GDPR
• Control budgets for security operations and monitor expenses
• Responsible for providing the schools leader's with relevant and up to date security information and to organise and, when relevant, perform staff training on security topics
• Develop reports on incidents and breaches
• Create reports for management on security status and form proposals for improvements
• Investigate and resolve issues
