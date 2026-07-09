Security & Infrastructure Engineer
NaturalCycles Nordic AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NaturalCycles Nordic AB i Stockholm
Natural Cycles° is a leading women's health company that developed the world's first birth control app, used by millions globally. We are a fast growing startup, and we promote an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues based in Stockholm, Geneva, New York, and remotely. Our mission is to pioneer women's health through research and passion, empowering every woman with the knowledge she needs to take charge of her health.
We are looking for a Security & Infrastructure Engineer to build and maintain secure tooling, integrations and infrastructure that helps Natural Cycles move fast while managing risk. The role develops internal tools, performs security reviews and security testing, improves monitoring of employee and AI-agent activity, enables teams to prototype internal tools and AI integrations safely, and turns cybersecurity and regulatory requirements into practical controls.
Please note that we are hiring for this role in Sweden.
What you will be doing
Develop integrations, such as Slackbots and internal assistants, to improve Infrastructure and Security workflows.
Build and maintain infrastructure that enables safe internal experimentation with POCs, helper apps, AI integrations, and automations.
Improve monitoring and detection of employee and AI-agent activity, including risks such as shadow IT, unsafe integrations, excessive permissions, and data exposure.
Protect company resources in a risk-based way according to their criticality, sensitivity, and regulatory relevance.
Use AI tools, mainly Claude, to rapidly develop code, infrastructure as code, automations, security tooling, and documentation.
Translate cybersecurity requirements, including NIS2 and medical device security expectations, into practical engineering work.
Perform security reviews, simpler penetration tests, threat modelling, and risk assessments for internal applications, integrations, and infrastructure changes.
Work independently and proactively while staying aligned with company priorities and risk appetite.
What skills and experience we think you have
Strong hands-on experience with software development, infrastructure and cloud platforms.
Ability to build internal tools, automations, AI integrations, and infrastructure components using modern engineering practices.
Comfortable using AI coding assistants, especially Claude or similar tools, while maintaining quality, security, and review discipline.
Basic understanding of identity and access management, logging, monitoring, secrets management, and secure system design.
Ability to assess technical and business risk, prioritise mitigations, and document decisions clearly.
Ability to work independently in ambiguous situations while seeking alignment when needed.
Nice to have:
Practical cybersecurity experience, including security reviews, risk assessments, threat modelling, vulnerability assessment, or penetration testing.
Familiarity with compliance-driven environments and willingness to work with NIS2, medical device security, and quality-system requirements.
DevOps, platform engineering, or infrastructure as code.
What we offer
Flexible work arrangement - you will be part of a team based in and around Stockholm that values effective collaboration and transparent communication, irrespective of work location
Professional development - you will work alongside knowledgeable colleagues in the continuous growth and skill enhancement environment
Modern technology - you will leverage innovative technologies and tools, within an environment that empowers you to contribute ideas and take ownership of your work
Impactful projects - you will contribute to groundbreaking projects that redefine industry standards and create tangible value
Commitment to quality - you will join a dynamic and progressive organization that prioritizes profitable, long-term product development
Location
We are remote-friendly, but we find great value in being able to connect with our teams in person. Most of the team you will work with is located in Sweden.
Sounds interesting?
If you want to be part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position as soon as possible.
We look forward to hearing from you!
How to apply
To apply, just upload your CV and answer the questions on the application form. Keep in mind that we can't accept applications through email because of GDPR, and only applications submitted via the career site (and in English) will be considered.
At Natural Cycles we value diversity and inclusion because we know that teams with people from different backgrounds and experiences are stronger. We welcome candidates from all walks of life and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
Note: We are not looking for consultants or help from recruitment agencies Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8002329-2095076". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NaturalCycles Nordic AB
(org.nr 556952-7657), https://career.naturalcycles.com
Sankt Eriksgatan 63b (visa karta
)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Natural Cycles Jobbnummer
9998505