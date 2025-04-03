Security Guard - Säkerhetsvakt
2025-04-03
Safeguarding
The British International School of Stockholm is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any offer of employment will be subject to relevant police checks, the receipt of satisfactory references and the production of relevant original ID documentation and examination certificates. The successful candidate must also be willing to undergo child protection training appropriate to the post.
Job Details
Job title: Security Guard
Employer: British International School of Stockholm
Location: Stockholm, Sweden (Altorp Campus & Ekeby Campus)
Contract type: Full Time (term time/uppehållstjänst)
Contract term: Permanent Contract (subject to 6 months probation)
Hours of work: 8:00 - 16:30
Salary: Based on qualifications and experience
Job starts: As soon as possible
OR at the start of the academic year 2025/26 (August 2025)
About the job
The British International School of Stockholm is seeking a dedicated and proactive Security Guard to ensure the safety and security of our vibrant international school community. This role is ideal for someone who values a secure and welcoming environment for students, staff, and visitors alike.
As a key member of our school community, the Security Guard will be highly visible across both campuses, monitoring school grounds, managing access control, and ensuring a smooth and safe flow of movement throughout the school day. The role also includes responding to security concerns, assisting in emergency preparedness drills, and providing support for school events.
In addition to security duties, the ideal candidate will have a hands-on approach to basic maintenance tasks, demonstrating problem-solving skills and a proactive attitude in handling minor repairs and upkeep. Swedish language skills and physical capability to manage practical tasks are highly valued for this role.
If you are a reliable, solutions-oriented professional with a keen sense of responsibility and a commitment to maintaining a safe and positive school culture, we encourage you to apply.
Responsibilities
Maintain a highly visible presence across both school campuses, ensuring a safe and secure environment for students, staff, and visitors.
Monitor school entrances and grounds, ensuring only authorised personnel and visitors access the premises.
Greet, screen, and direct visitors, following security and safeguarding procedures.
Patrol school buildings, grounds, and parking areas to deter, detect, and report any security concerns, unauthorised activities, or safety hazards.
Respond promptly to security incidents, notifying the appropriate authorities (e.g. management, police, or fire department) when necessary.
Ensure smooth and safe traffic flow during arrival and dismissal times.
Assist in emergency preparedness drills, including fire drills and lockdown drills.
Support after-school events and activities by providing security as needed.
Perform minor maintenance tasks as required, including basic repairs and handling equipment/tools.
Demonstrate problem-solving skills, proactively identifying and addressing security or maintenance issues.
Collaborate with school staff and administration to maintain a safe and supportive school culture.
Attend and successfully complete all staff development training required by school policies.
Perform other duties within the scope of the role as assigned by the Principal or Head of Security.
Minimum qualifications
Fluency in English, with the ability to communicate clearly and effectively in both spoken and written formats.
Eligible to work in Sweden.
Basic security training or relevant experience in a similar role (e.g., security guard, public safety).
Ability to perform basic maintenance tasks and demonstrate physical capability to carry out tasks such as lifting, repairing, and managing equipment.
Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact respectfully and positively with students, staff, and visitors.
Demonstrates self-control, confidence, and composure under pressure, with the assertiveness to lead when needed, empathy and fairness towards others, and a strong commitment to confidentiality.
Ability to handle emergency situations calmly and in accordance with school policies and procedures.
Attention to detail and the ability to identify security or safety risks proactively.
Demonstrated problem-solving skills and a practical approach to resolving issues.
Proven reliability and punctuality, with a strong sense of responsibility and trustworthiness.
A commitment to maintaining a safe, inclusive, and positive school environment.
Preferred qualifications
Fluency in Swedish.
Previous experience in a security-related role, particularly within a school or educational setting.
Basic first aid certification or willingness to obtain one.
Experience working with diverse groups and understanding cultural sensitivities.
Familiarity with emergency response protocols and safety systems in educational institutions.
Technical skills for handling security systems (e.g., CCTV, alarm systems) or willingness to learn.
Experience in basic maintenance tasks or familiarity with tools and equipment used for minor repairs.
About BISS
Established in 1980, the British International School of Stockholm (BISS) is an all-through international school with a vibrant community of students from over 50 countries aged 3-18 years. Our holistic philosophy emphasises both the intellectual and personal development of our students. We provide a strong pastoral system, broad curriculum and exciting enrichment opportunities to meet the needs of a diverse student population. Meeting internationally recognised standards of excellence, BISS is proud to be an accredited member of the Council of British International Schools (COBIS).
To apply
Please send the following documents, in English, to recruitment@bisstockholm.se
, putting "Security Guard" as the subject:
A completed BISS application form - this is found on our website
A letter of application and CV
Successful candidates will be invited for an interview.
Closing date
The deadline for applications will be Monday, 28th April at 12 Midday (CET). However, BISS reserves the right to interview and appoint outstanding candidates before this date.
If you would like to learn more about this position, you are welcome to contact our Head of Security, Bogdan Baciu-David, at b.baciu-david@bisstockholm.se
