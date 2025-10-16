Security Governance Risk Compliance Lead to Husqvarna Group
2025-10-16
We're one of the world's oldest start-ups - and we're just getting started.
At Husqvarna Group, innovation is in our DNA. With over 330 years of heritage and a passion for pioneering technology, we design and deliver world-class products and solutions for forest, park, garden and construction care. From robotic lawn mowers to cutting-edge chainsaws and sustainable battery systems, we're shaping the future - and we want you to be part of it.
About the team
You will join Global Information Services (GIS) - Husqvarna Group's global IT organization, with more than 200 colleagues around the world. GIS empowers the entire company through technology and data, ensuring we have the infrastructure, tools, and security to operate efficiently and innovate with confidence. Within GIS, you will be part of the Information Security Office, supporting our Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) in developing and driving the next generation of our governance and compliance capabilities.
About the role
As Security Governance Risk Compliance Lead, you will play a key role in transforming how Husqvarna Group manages information security risk and compliance - and drive the evolution of our modern, risk based governance framework (HISF).
Your mission is to make governance simple, scalable, and value adding - with a strong focus on automation, digital enablement, and integration across the organization. You will collaborate closely with the CISO, IT, Legal, Procurement, and divisional business and product security teams to ensure alignment between global frameworks and local execution.
Key responsibilities
Evolve the Husqvarna Information Security Framework (HISF)
Drive automation and digitalization of compliance and cyber risk processes
Lead the transformation of GRC practices across business units and functions
Continue to build scalable third-party cyber risk management
Ensure alignment and compliance with NIS2, RED, CRA, GDPR, and ITGC
Collaborate cross functionally to enable business agility while maintaining robust security and compliance
About you
You are a forward-thinking and structured leader who knows how to turn frameworks into real-world value.
Yo bring a balance of governance expertise, transformation experience, and curiosity for automation and modern tools.
You enjoy navigating between strategy and hands-on execution, and you know how to bring people along on the change journey.
Your skills and background
Deep understanding of information security governance, risk, and compliance
Experience in leading or developing security management systems (e.g., ISO 27001, NIST, CIS)
Solid knowledge of regulatory requirements (e.g., NIS2, GDPR, CRA) and IT control environments (e.g., ITGC)
Experience with automation, metrics, and continuous improvement within GRC
Strong stakeholder management and influencing skills - across all levels of the organization
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal
Location
This position will be based at one of our sites in Sweden: Huskvarna, Stockholm, or Jonsered.
With our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We meet in the office at least 2-3 days a week (around 50%).
Your application
This is an exciting time to join Husqvarna Group - apply as soon as possible, as we review applications on a rolling basis.
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people - as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters. Så ansöker du
