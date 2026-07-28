Security Engineer
Einride AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Einride AB (publ) i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Want to be part of transforming road freight – for good? Einride is showing the world a new way to move, based on the latest digital, electric and autonomous technologies. Through freight capacity as a service, we enable businesses around the world to accelerate towards their sustainability goals.
Founded in 2016, Einride became the first company in the world to deploy a cab-less autonomous electric vehicle on a public road (Sweden, 2019). In 2022, we were the first to successfully operate such a vehicle on a US public road. Today our award-winning technology has been launched across 8 countries (and counting). Our clients are some of the world's biggest shippers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are also operating Sweden's largest truck dedicated public charging network and counting.
You will:
Handle the day-to-day investigation and response from alerts coming from our SIEM
Write new or contribute to existing alerts by building or fine tuning alert rules as well as integrating new log sources
Participate in incident response, moving quickly from triage to escalation and resolution
Improve existing playbooks and create new one to streamline our response capabilities
Collaborate with IT and software engineers to ensure Einride is always running an up-to-date environment free of vulnerabilities (both from workstations but also cloud assets)
Identify recurring patterns and use them to drive organisational changes
We expect you to:
0-3 years of working experience
A relevant degree is preferred, but not a hard requirement. You could also be a self-taught security talent with a passion for the field.
Familiarity or hands-on experience in securing and monitoring public cloud infrastructure (e.g., GCP, AWS, Azure) as well as enterprise IT (workstations, emails, ...)
Familiarity or hands-on experience in vulnerability management on multiple layers of the modern IT and software stack
Familiarity or hands-on experience with security incident management processes (preferably in a CSIRT)
Ability to code/script and automate repetitive tasks
Great collaboration and communication skills
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm or Gothenburg. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since selection and interviews are held continually.
At Einride, we are innovators, building solutions the world has never seen before – but urgently needs. That's why we take action, and it's why we are always eager to be challenged. We know that our best innovations come from having a diverse mix of people, including those of different experiences, career paths, and walks of life. By coming together and sharing our perspectives openly – by disagreeing, discussing, and committing – we deliver greater impact.
Please note that as part of our standard recruitment process, we conduct a background control on the final candidate for this role. This may include verification of education, employment history, any relevant professional certifications or other information that may be of our interest. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Einride AB (publ)
(org.nr 559074-8926) Arbetsplats
Einride AB Jobbnummer
10014390