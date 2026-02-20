Security Engineer
Education changes lives. But tech hasn't lived up to its promise yet. At Kognity, we're here to change that.
We're a 125-person EdTech scale-up powering learning in 120+ countries. Our intelligent platform combines rich pedagogy with smart AI to help students and teachers thrive, from international schools to US high schools.
Due to our rapidly growing customer base, we're now searching for a dedicated Security Engineer to take ownership of security and resilience across our platform, helping us keep our pace, stay safe and support better learning for even more students.
Why Kognity?
Build AI-driven solutions that make learning better.
Your work will have a global impact.
You will work with brilliant, hard-working people who care deeply about what they do.
You will get better at what you do; everyone is expected and supported to learn and improve constantly.
What you'll do:
Strengthen and continuously improve Kognity's security posture, reducing risk and increasing resilience across systems and data
Automate and streamline security processes like access controls, credential rotations, and compliance checks
Ensure our platform and organisation remain secure and compliant with GDPR, SOC2, and related standards
Develop and drive the security strategy and roadmap, balancing risk, compliance, and business opportunity
Collaborate across teams to ensure secure development, sales enablement, and incident management
Lead and mentor security champions, fostering security awareness and best practices across the organisation
What we're looking for:
Production-level coding skills to make code changes, advise developers and build tools.
Deeply analytical thinking to identify, prioritise, and mitigate vulnerabilities.
A collaborative enabler who communicates complex risks in business terms and inspires others to prioritise security.
Experience with cloud environments, automation, and compliance - SOC2 and GDPR.
A curiosity for AI and a drive to experiment with new tools.
How we hire:
Discovery Call with a Recruiter
Hiring Manager discussion
Collaborative coding session
Security case study
Values Interview
CTO Discussion
Our Values
We take ownership
We leverage AI
We drive customer value
We are transparent
We take care of ourselves and each other
Benefits
Truly Hybrid - work from our Stockholm office when you like
ITP Pension Plan with Nordnet
Yearly budget of 5,000 SEK to spend on health-related services
30 days of paid vacation every year
Full pay sick leave starting on day 1
Every qualified person will be evaluated regardless of age, gender, identity, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability status or religion. We're committed to building a diverse, inclusive team and welcome people of all backgrounds, experiences, perspectives, and abilities. Så ansöker du
