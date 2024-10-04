Security Coordinator to Stockholm School of Economics
2024-10-04
Are you passionate about security and want to work in a dynamic and multi-faceted position? Stockholm School of Economics (SSE), one of Europe's top business schools, is looking for a proactive and hands-on Security Coordinator to ensure safety and security at the School.
In this independent role, you will be responsible for driving initiatives from start to finish-if you have an idea, you will be the one to implement it. If you are a driven individual with a talent for building relationships and getting things done, this is the perfect opportunity for you!
Job Description
We are looking for a hands-on, proactive Security Coordinator with broad expertise in various security disciplines. In this role, you will be responsible for both strategic and operational security tasks, working closely with stakeholders at the School to improve and maintain overall security. You will actively drive development, follow-up, analyze, and provide operational support to ensure a secure environment. You will work broadly, with and towards different stakeholders, and together with various departments at the School. Additionally, you will be a member of the School's crisis management team.
The Security Coordinator works within a broad area, and you are expected to adapt to new conditions, familiarize yourself with new subject areas, and take responsibility for the entire assignment. As Security Coordinator, you will manage your own projects from start to finish, ensuring that ideas for improving security are not only generated but also implemented.
Examples of tasks:
- Conduct training in, for example, fire safety, threats and violence, event security and crisis management.
- Write, establish and implement policies across the organization.
- Develop and implement security guidelines and routines.
- Coordinate security for events and gatherings.
- Stay updated on industry developments and monitor the overall security landscape, providing regular updates to the crisis management team and the organization.
- Lead and manage your own security projects, from start to finish.
- Participate in construction planning and related security processes.
- Hold presentations and report to key decision-making bodies.
- Perform risk and vulnerability analyses and follow up on action plans.
Qualifications
This is a dynamic role that requires a strong communicator and a proactive "doer"-someone who takes ownership of tasks and sees them through to completion. As a person, you are confident, relationship-oriented, and you work in a structured and systematic way. You enjoy working independently, while also being part of various working groups. Furthermore, your ability to and interest in educating others and adapt to new challenges is key to your success in this role.
Requirements:
- Relevant education in security or a relevant field.[RB1]
- A few years of experience from similar tasks, such as systematic fire safety management, crisis management and/or security protection.
- Excellent communication and presentation skills in both English and Swedish.
- Flexibility to work occasional nights when required.
- The role will be classified under security and therefore requires Swedish citizenship.
Meritorious:
- Knowledge or interest in technical solutions, for example camera surveillance.
- Knowledge or interest in information security.
Other
This is a full-time, permanent position, and a 6-month probationary period applies. Background checks will be conducted on final candidates.
About Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
