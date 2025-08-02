Security Compliancy Specialist
2025-08-02
Join us as a Security Compliancy Specialist and take charge of ensuring robust IT governance. You'll play a key role in protecting our organization, while advancing your career in a critical and rewarding position.
Your role
The Security Compliancy Specialist ensures that security compliance and privacy measures are adequately managed and implemented within the Business Area IT governance. This role is critical in safeguarding the organization's security posture, secure against supply chain risks and meeting legal responsibilities.
Some key responsibilities:
Respond to customer and internal audits
Perform internal audits within our security practices
Identify and report significant risks associated with vendor relations and third-party services
Contribute to improving internal processes and maturity in new applications security assessments, along with other stakeholders such as procurement and Enterprise architecture
Collaborate on group level regarding compliance and privacy-related initiatives
Assist in obtaining and maintaining certifications for crucial cybersecurity frameworks
Engage in ongoing training and development, and effectively lead compliance efforts
Collaborate in Swedish Standardization initiatives, as ISO 27001 work groups
Offer protection and privacy advice for projects and contracts
Support and promote Data Loss Prevention and Data Protection initiatives
You report to our Business Area Security Officer, Global IS/IT.
City: Nacka, Stockholm
You will need
You are result-oriented and have experience in driving change. You have good time management skills and the ability to effectively communicate with stakeholders at all levels of the organization. We also wish you have some of the following experiences:
A technical academic degree
Minimum of five years of proven experience in IT security compliance, privacy management, and conducting audits
In-depth understanding of data protection laws, industry standards, and cybersecurity frameworks
Analytical skills, attention to detail, and the ability to communicate risks and mitigation strategies effectively
Experience in coordinating various stakeholders to meet compliance obligations without compromising the organization's security posture
Fluent in English and preferably also Swedish
Certifications such as CISSP are valued
We offer you
At Atlas Copco, we value your work and who you are. We believe that the one closest to the problem is the one closest to the solution. We have a collaborative and supportive work environment embracing different perspectives. Our internal job market unlocks opportunities for you to explore and to develop new skills.
We are looking forward to your application via our job site!
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
