Security Cloud Architect
2025-12-08
We are looking for a Cloud Security Architect for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in February 2026, 12 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Your Role:
Define and evolve the security architecture, ensuring alignment with customer needs, regulatory requirements, and internal security guidelines and policies.
Embed security throughout the entire software development lifecycle, guiding architects, leads, and DevOps teams in secure-by-design principles and cloud-native security best practices.
Identify, assess, and manage vulnerabilities and risks, driving mitigation actions and ensuring that security controls meet both customer expectations and applicable standards.
Evaluate technologies and third-party solutions and lead design reviews with a strong focus on threat modeling, secure architecture, and long-term maintainability. Who You are:
A proactive and collaborative security professional with a proven background as a Security Architect, ideally in cloud-native environments with strong experience in AWS and an ability to work across multi-cloud setups such as Azure.
You have excellent communication skills and are able to make security clear and understandable across teams. You naturally lead, guide and influence, supporting architects, leads, and DevOps teams while taking initiative and contributing to moving projects forward.
You are comfortable navigating security processes and driving decisions. You combine strategic thinking with hands-on technical ability, working comfortably with risk assessments, threat modeling, secure design, and architecture reviews.
Your documentation of risks, decisions, and designs is structured and clearly communicates the rationale behind your recommendations. You adapt your leadership style to coach and support DevOps teams across multiple global sites, fostering trust, clarity, and shared responsibility for security. You are comfortable navigating security processes and driving decisions when needed.
Your technical strengths include:
Solid understanding of secure development practices (SDLC) and familiarity with relevant security frameworks such as ISO 27001 and NIST 800-53.
Strong experience designing and securing cloud-based backend environments, especially in AWS, with expertise in IAM, networking, monitoring, and cloud-native security controls.
Practical experience with DevSecOps practices and tools, such as SAST, SCA, dependency scanning, secrets scanning, and infrastructure-as-code security.
Familiarity with connected services, PKI (onboarding/offboarding), UNECE R155, and large-scale distributed systems is a plus.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in February 2026, 12 month's limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 75% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
