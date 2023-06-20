Security Architect
At Tele2 we have a vision to enable a society of unlimited possibilities. We strive for circular economy, innovation, diversity and to protect children online. We now look for a security architect.
We are proud that our company is built on the courage and strength to challenge everything that others take for granted. We are driven by an absolute belief that things can always be done better by acting fearlessly and challenging how things can and should be done. We take great pride in our role of delivering customer value by being Reliable, Insight Driven and Collaborative - it is called the Tele2 Way. We focus on simplicity in every task we undertake, aim to creating unlimited possibilities beyond expectations.
ABOUT THE ROLE
The Digital Trust is part of the IT leadership team where we focus on building digital trust in Tele2, security and privacy by design and to assure a future proof, secure architecture as well as providing a technology roadmap delivering what our customers need for less.
Together with our highly skilled and enthusiastic team you will be focusing on security by design, privacy by design, information & cyber security solutions, architecture and strategy in the Information/IT and network security area. As we operate in a fast-moving industry, you need to follow the technical innovation closely in the industry as well as in the legal and regulatory environment, assuring that we're always one step ahead in Information/IT/network and Cyber security. You will be a key role in setting the scope and security solution design for Tele2s new and existing services.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES ALSO INCLUDE:
Creating and developing vision, principles and strategies for cyber security architecture
Identifying design gaps in existing architectures and recommend changes or security enhancements
Recommend security measures and identify solutions balancing security requirements and business requirement
Researching security standards, governmental regulations, and current best practices
Document all current security capabilities and suggest target capabilities
Assure that proposed security solutions are aligned with target architecture & roadmap
Provide on demand expertise in Information/IT/network & Cyber security architecture related topics to management, projects, audit activities and other relevant stakeholders
Engage in advanced Information/IT/network Cyber security and network security architecture discussions, planning and design
WHAT WE LOOK FOR
Proven leadership experience in Security Architecture,
Able to advocate for the right approaches and continuously challenge the status quo
Expert knowledge of Information/IT and network security architecture design and implementation.
Broad knowledge about security in mobile networks and zero trust networks.
Strong drive to stay updated in relevant legislation, technological development and cyber security threats.
Broad knowledge of effective practices in protecting corporate data networks and information assets.
Experience in security engineering or consulting role.
Knowledge of ISO 2700x security standards and other frameworks.
Relevant certification (e.g. CISSP-ISSAP, CISA and / or CISM) is an advantage.
Experience in telecom business is an advantage.
Fluency in English, written and verbal, is mandatory.
LIFE AT TELE2
Working at Tele2 will let you work in a creative and flexible work environment. You will be part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward. Every employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact through your work. We provide you with the opportunity to grow and develop through internal paths within the organization.
A FEW WORDS FROM THE MANAGER
Digital trust goes beyond just cyber security and information security - Digital trust is the confidence our users have in the ability of people, technology and processes to create a secure digital world.
ARE WE A MATCH?
Find out more about life at Tele2 and who we are at tele2.com/career and WeareTele2 on Instagram and Facebook. Are you interested in knowing more about our work to create a more sustainable future? Read about our social responsibility and green efforts at tele2.com/sustainability.
At Tele2 we aim to build an inclusive company in a diverse world and for this position we are happy to see female applicants. Welcome to submit your application! Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, please apply as soon as possible. We look forward to your application.
