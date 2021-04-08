Security Analyst to our CyberSOC in Gothenburg - Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB Security Analyst to our CyberSOC in Gothenburg

Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg

2021-04-08



We are now looking for our next Security Analyst to our CyberSOC in Gothenburg.



Join us at Orange Cyberdefense and help us keep building a safer digital society!



HOW WE WORK



Orange Cyberdefense is Europe's leading cyber security services and solutions provider and due to our growth, we are now looking for a Security Analyst who wants to help us build our new CyberSOC in Gothenburg.



As a Security Analyst you work in teams with identifying, analyzing and notifying our customers of Attacks or Compromises that are reported on our SIEM Platform and via other platforms. You will need to investigate, interrogate, review and analyze data that could potentially be an indicator of attack or compromise, or simply signs of suspiciousness. Your responsibility is to look for the needle in the haystack via our SIEM and related platforms and provide actionable intelligence and information around true signs of the bad guys.



Some of the more hands on job tasks:



Respond to incoming alerts and threat hunting

Investigate those alerts: network analysis, end-point analysis, reverse engineering and IT Forensics

Act on those alerts: Actively remediate threats, Escalate alerts to the customer recommending further action

Improve our threat intelligence by performing threat hunting and threat intelligence gathering



WE ARE ORANGE CYBERDEFENSE



Orange Cyberdefense's purpose is to build a safer digital society. We are the expert unit for cyber security within the Orange Group which provides managed security, managed detection and response services to organizations around the world. With the largest psysical network in the world we have a unique ability to detect and prevent threats like no other. We are a supplier driven by the collection of Threat Intelligence and research on security threats and therefore offer outstanding access to information on current and new threats. Orange Cyberdefense has more than 25 years of experience in information security and are proud to be able to offer global protection with local expertise and support our customers throughout the security threat's life cycle.



Working at Orange Cyberdefense will give you the chance to develop both personally and professionally. New challenges are our favorite challenges. Our company has an environment with a high rate of change and innovation, quick decision making, combined with sensitivity to our employees. We believe that by providing an atmosphere where we try to have fun at work and love what we do will also get the best end results. We will provide opportunities for education and training as well as documentation to help get you up and running. We also have tons of experience in the area, so there are colleagues to ask.



By joining one of the world's leading cyber security company you will also be offered a generous benefit package including for example:



Company car

Pension plan

Flexible working hours

Extended parental pay

One wellness hour per week

Travel discounts

Life insurance

Health insurance

Work laptop and phone

Financial contribution to be spent on a gym card, massage, sport or any activity that will encourage everyone's well being

Opportunity to get involved in environmental and charity work



WHO YOU ARE



We are looking for you who have a genuine interest in cyber security and who wants a position where you act as a detective. You enjoy working close to your colleagues and find it easy to get along with others. You are helpful, responsible and communicative. In the work you have an analytical approach and you see things with skeptical eyes. Finally we are looking for you who want to help us keep building a safer digital society!



Additionally, you already live by our core values:



Humble commitment

Innovation, constant and always

Respect for people and commitment

Simplicity in mind

Trust in each other



We prefer that you have experience in the following areas:



Experience or knowledge in SIEM platform.

Knowledge in real-world enterprise IT including Windows and Linux OS, IP networks, firewalls, Active Directory etc.

Knowledge in Bash, Python and Javascript.

Knowledge in English, both written and verbal.



Additional experience we highly value:



Understanding of malware, exploits, vulnerabilities and the overall threat landscape.

Experience working in an IT Department providing customer support preferably within a networking or security role.

Knowledge of current attack vectors and methodology.



HOW TO JOIN US



Join us by sending your application through our application form. The selection is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last application date. If you have any questions you are very welcome to contact responsible recruiter Helena Feldt (



Do you want to join Orange Cyberdefense but in a different role? Take a look at our job page to see our other Job Openings (https://jobb.orangecyberdefens... (



We look forward to receive your application!



Varaktighet, arbetstid

Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse



Publiceringsdatum

2021-04-08



Ersättning

Lön enligt överenskommelse



Så ansöker du

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-28

Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan



Företag

Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB



Jobbnummer

5680158



