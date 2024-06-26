Section Manager - Software Development
Job Description
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
At Cytiva, our software products are essential cornerstones for the success of our BioPharma instruments. Currently, we are looking for our next Section Manager to lead our one of our UNICORN Software development sections consisting of 15 employees in Uppsala. Together with the other 4 software development sections across the Downstream Software department, the UNICORN Software development teams work together to develop and maintain the software products for our ÄKTA portfolio, including control software and the UNICORN software application.
As the Section Manager for the UNICORN Software development team, you will manage the software development activities in collaboration with the Hardware and System & Application teams as well as product management and other internal stakeholders. You will also play a key role in driving changes to improve efficiency in the software development work.
What you'll do:
Lead, support and develop your team, and manage activities to fulfil short- and long-term organizational goals and priorities.
Participate in the Downstream Software Department's Management Team and contribute to the department's overall mission, i.e. software development, product care and support of our software products for the ÄKTA chromatography systems.
Together with your team and other functions in the UNICORN product development, drive the software development related strategy in line with the business and architectural needs.
Work to ensure cross collaboration within the Downstream R&D Software department, as well as externally towards other software developing organizations within Cytiva and continuously improve our common ways of working.
Contribute in driving the evolution of software development for life changing therapeutics.
The essential requirements of the job include:
MSc or similar education in the software development field.
Rich experience in relevant software and system product development.
Experience in the development of software for regulated industries, such as biopharma or medical devices is an advantage.
Proven leadership and people management skills with experience from line management or project management.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Genuine interest in developing both people and software solutions.
Fluency in both Swedish and English is required.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Knowledge of lean methodologies and agile development frameworks.
Experience working with UNICORN software.
At Cytiva we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, hybrid working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a hybrid work arrangement in which you can work part-time at the Company location identified above and part-time remotely from your home. Additional information about this hybrid work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for Cytiva can provide.
Interview and selection will happen continuously, and the opening can be filled before last day of application. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Åsa Nordstedt at asa.nordstedt@cytiva.com
